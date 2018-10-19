Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Matt Murray's Penguins record; goal-of-the-year candidate

Tim Benz | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 18: Goalie Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins watches for the puck with Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs out front during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 18, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Penguins defeated the Maple Leafs 3-0.(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 18: Goalie Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins watches for the puck with Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs out front during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 18, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Penguins defeated the Maple Leafs 3-0.(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Updated 9 hours ago

In today's “First Call," it was "Murray Magic" for the Penguins in Toronto, where we also saw an Evgeni Malkin moment. Plus, we have an early NHL goal-of-the-year candidate.

Milestone shutout

The Penguins played their most sound game of this young season Thursday night, winning in Toronto, 3-0.

The Maple Leafs went into the game as the NHL's highest-scoring team. And they had the best point total of the year.

But the Penguins kept them off the scoreboard, due largely to some spectacular goaltending by Matt Murray.

Some physicality from Jack Johnson helped the cause.

There were some milestones along the way, too.

Evgeni Malkin had the other two goals, including this gift on the first empty-netter.

The Penguins don't play again until Tuesday in Edmonton.

Malkin moment

Yesterday marked the 12th anniversary of Malkin's first home game as a Pittsburgh Penguin.

He scored against Martin Brodeur on a feed from Mark Recchi.

Counting last night, Geno has tallied 372 more regular-season goals since then, plus 62 more in the playoffs.

You'll watch this 100 times

This is Columbus forward Anthony Duclair.

And that is wizardry. What makes it even better? It helped beat the Flyers 6-3. Philadelphia goaltender Calvin Pickard is still trying to figure out what happened.

We aren't even to Halloween, but that's an early goal-of-the-year candidate.

A 'Spellacy Special'

Robert Morris freshman forward Aidan Spellacy is making his presence known quickly at Island Sports Center.

With the glass especially.

Spellacy shattered the glass during Colonials practice. And based on this social media post, it was quite the effort.

The Lakewood, Ohio, native didn't play in the Colonials first weekend home-and-home against Bowling Green. We'll see if he gets in the lineup tonight at 7 against Army on Neville Island.

I assume the maintenance crew is hoping he is a healthy scratch.

That looks familiar

When Mookie Betts almost made this catch in Game 4 of the ALCS, it became the talk of the baseball world.

Betts didn't catch it. Neither did the fan. And it was ruled fan interference.

On Thursday, Betts had a carbon copy opportunity to make a remarkably similar snag in right field.

This time, not quite as deep. This time, not entirely over the wall and into the stands. This time, the ball went into his glove and umpire Joe West didn't need to get involved.

That was one of many Boston highlights as the Red Sox eliminated Houston to win the American League pennant. They will play either the Milwaukee or Los Angeles in the World Series.

If the Dodgers win Game 6 tonight, they advance.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me