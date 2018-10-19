First call: Matt Murray's Penguins record; goal-of-the-year candidate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's “First Call," it was "Murray Magic" for the Penguins in Toronto, where we also saw an Evgeni Malkin moment. Plus, we have an early NHL goal-of-the-year candidate.

Milestone shutout

The Penguins played their most sound game of this young season Thursday night, winning in Toronto, 3-0.

The Maple Leafs went into the game as the NHL's highest-scoring team. And they had the best point total of the year.

But the Penguins kept them off the scoreboard, due largely to some spectacular goaltending by Matt Murray.

Some physicality from Jack Johnson helped the cause.

There were some milestones along the way, too.

The 38 saves tonight by Murray are most ever by a Pens' G in a shutout in Canada and T-8th most ever in any game. J.S. Aubin stopped 45 shots vs. Dallas on March 9, 2004 to top that chart. — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) October 19, 2018

Letang's ENG was his 100th goal in the NHL. He becomes the 94th D in NHL history to score 100 regular season goals. — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) October 19, 2018

Evgeni Malkin had the other two goals, including this gift on the first empty-netter.

Wait for it... Wait for it... IN! pic.twitter.com/xFf3mcLCB4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 19, 2018

The Penguins don't play again until Tuesday in Edmonton.

Malkin moment

Yesterday marked the 12th anniversary of Malkin's first home game as a Pittsburgh Penguin.

He scored against Martin Brodeur on a feed from Mark Recchi.

This day in #PGHistory : At the Igloo, Evgeni Malkin makes his long-awaited Penguins debut, and scores his 1st goal, assisted by Mark Recchi. (2006)The rookie went on to score 32 more goals that season, and later won the Calder Cup – the 1st Penguin to do so since Mario Lemieux. pic.twitter.com/ByQUiJltvM — Pittsburgh Clothing Co. (@PGHClothingCo) October 18, 2018

Counting last night, Geno has tallied 372 more regular-season goals since then, plus 62 more in the playoffs.

You'll watch this 100 times

This is Columbus forward Anthony Duclair.

And that is wizardry. What makes it even better? It helped beat the Flyers 6-3. Philadelphia goaltender Calvin Pickard is still trying to figure out what happened.

We aren't even to Halloween, but that's an early goal-of-the-year candidate.

A 'Spellacy Special'

Robert Morris freshman forward Aidan Spellacy is making his presence known quickly at Island Sports Center.

With the glass especially.

Spellacy shattered the glass during Colonials practice. And based on this social media post, it was quite the effort.

We'd say freshman Aidan Spellacy's offseason training was effective pic.twitter.com/rAFBXg1ZSS — RMU Hockey (@RMUMHockey) October 18, 2018

The Lakewood, Ohio, native didn't play in the Colonials first weekend home-and-home against Bowling Green. We'll see if he gets in the lineup tonight at 7 against Army on Neville Island.

I assume the maintenance crew is hoping he is a healthy scratch.

That looks familiar

When Mookie Betts almost made this catch in Game 4 of the ALCS, it became the talk of the baseball world.

Betts didn't catch it. Neither did the fan. And it was ruled fan interference.

On Thursday, Betts had a carbon copy opportunity to make a remarkably similar snag in right field.

This time, not quite as deep. This time, not entirely over the wall and into the stands. This time, the ball went into his glove and umpire Joe West didn't need to get involved.

That was one of many Boston highlights as the Red Sox eliminated Houston to win the American League pennant. They will play either the Milwaukee or Los Angeles in the World Series.

If the Dodgers win Game 6 tonight, they advance.