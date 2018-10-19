Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Football footnotes: Steelers' James Conner discusses relationship with Le'Veon Bell

Tim Benz | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Le'Veon Bell (26) and James Conner greet each other at Heinz Field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Le'Veon Bell (26) and James Conner greet each other at Heinz Field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

In Friday football footnotes, we scout the AFC North during the Steelers bye week. Arizona claims it won't trade Patrick Peterson. James Conner addresses his relationship with Le'Veon Bell.

Any update?

If James Conner knows when Le'Veon Bell is coming back, he's playing dumb. Appearing on the FS1 show "First Things First," Conner said he has "no clue" as to when Bell will be returning.

He also went on to say that Bell frequently texts him praise when he plays well.

So much for that idea

For those hoping that the Steelers would trade for Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, that's not happening.

In fact, it appears that Peterson isn't going anywhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Cardinals president Michael Bidwell said, "I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening."

Rapoport goes on to write that one team inquired about a deal and was given a flat rejection. If you want to imagine it was the Steelers, go right ahead. The image of him on one side of the field and Joe Haden on the other would've given the Steelers their best corner combination ever.

This story won't stop Steelers nation. I've heard plenty of fan and media speculation about the Steelers trading for Larry Fitzgerald instead. So let's work on that now.

Ex-Steeler shines

The Cardinals played Thursday night and lost 45-10 to the Broncos. Arizona fell to 1-6.

Former Steeler Emmanuel Sanders stood out. He had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

He also threw a TD pass.

Scouting the AFC North

If you want to watch some NFL games even when the Steelers are off Sunday, you can see each of the three AFC North teams in all the three broadcast windows of the day.

The Browns come to Pittsburgh next week. They tangle with Tampa at 1 p.m. The Ravens host New Orleans at 4:05 p.m. The Bengals visit Kansas City at 8:20 p.m.

If Drew Brees beats the Ravens, that would mean he'd have a victory over every team in the NFL over the course of his career.

Quiet weekend

It's not just a bye weekend for the Steelers. Pitt and West Virginia are off, too.

The Panthers welcome Duke next week and WVU plays Baylor.

Penn State takes on Indiana on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Locally, Duquesne is at St. Francis. That's a noon start. And Robert Morris welcomes Central State at noon.

