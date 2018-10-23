Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva talks about life as student-athlete at West Point

Last weekend, the Army hockey team was in town to play Robert Morris on Neville Island. So my broadcast partner on the games — Mike Prisuta of the WDVE morning show — and I thought it would be a good idea to talk to Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Since Villanueva was a member of the Black Knights football team, he seemed like a good person to speak with to get a gauge on what it takes to be a student athlete at an institution that has as many physical and education demands as West Point does.

The conversation was entertaining and gave a great "behind the curtain" look at the challenges of being a student athlete at West Point.

LISTEN: Steelers' Al Villanueva on being a student-athlete at West Point

The conversation Mike and I had with Villanueva originally aired Saturday on the RMU Hockey radio network pregame show, streamed on ESPN Pittsburgh. Villanueva's firsthand insights and stories about how life works at the academy for the cadets was entertaining and insightful. And I thought it was worth a repost here on the podcast page.

So click on the link and enjoy the picture Villanueva paints of his time as a student athlete at the academy, the vast respect the hockey team has within the ranks of the U.S. Army and his connection to Sidney Crosby though the Black Knights hockey program.

It certainly seems like whatever Villanueva suggested the cadets channel when they get on the road worked this weekend, as Army took three of a possible four points away from Island Sports Center.