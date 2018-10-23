First call: James Neal struggling as he prepares to face Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today's "First Call" features a struggling James Neal. What memory gives Jameson Taillon pain. Mascot trolling. OBJ "moons" Moss.

James Neal struggling

After the Penguins play Edmonton tonight, they travel to Calgary for a game on Thursday. They'll see former Penguin James Neal in his new city.

The one-time Pens winger is off to a slow start with the Flames. He has just one goal and one assist in eight games. His lack of early production is starting to become a talking point already.

One thing Neal mentions in that link is that frequent line-juggling has been an issue for him in Calgary. Neal was brought into Alberta to score. He has 20-plus goals in all 10 of his NHL seasons. The Flames made a significant investment in Neal, inking him to the tune of $28 million over five years.

As of now, the Flames have managed to win five of their first eight to start the season despite Neal's slump. That's good for 10 points, just one behind Anaheim for the Pacific Division lead. Edmonton has played only six games and has won three.

Jameson Taillon's flashbacks

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon was part of an MLB.com story. It is a poll of Major League players flashing back to their most vivid memories as fans.

For Taillon, one of them is the 2011 home run hit by St. Louis' David Freese in the 11th inning of Game 6 of the World Series.

Of course, those two eventually became teammates here in Pittsburgh.

From a negative angle, Taillon remembers Albert Pujols' bomb onto the train tracks in Houston in the 2005 NLCS.

That three-run shot off of Brad Lidge in the ninth inning with two outs in the ninth was a low point for Taillon who was an Astros fan growing up.

"That one hurt," Taillon said.

I feel ya', Jameson. I know playoff postseason pain, too.

Trolled ... by the mascot?

It's one thing to get trolled on Twitter.

It's even worse when it happens thanks to a 2-5 football team.

Worse yet is when the 2-5 team's mascot is the one doing the trolling.

But that's life on the Buffalo Bills these days. "Blue," the Indianapolis Colts mascot, threw a football into a big bucket in the end zone from the second level of the stadium.

This happened at halftime of what would become a 37-5 blowout of Buffalo. That wasn't as impressive as Andrew Luck's four touchdowns for Indianapolis. But it was better than Derek Anderson's 39.8 passer rating in Buffalo.

That notion wasn't lost on Blue.

Passer rating at Lucas Oil Stadium today:1. Colts QB2. Colts Mascot3. Bills QB https://t.co/HXbG537c5h — Blue (@blue) October 22, 2018

I have yet to see a response from Billy the Buffalo.

Them's fightin' words

Tom Brady has made his proclamation. He thinks the Red Sox will win the World Series.

It's not exactly newsworthy that the quarterback of the New England Patriots would make such a prediction on Boston radio station WEEI. But it's the zeal with which he did it! Not so much for expressing his praise for the Sox, but also stating his hatred for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brady said he grew up hating the Dodgers as a Giants fan in the Bay Area. When asked who he specifically didn't like, he initially said the list was too long. Then he narrowed his focus on Fernando Valenzuela.

Can you picture Fernando on his phone yesterday morning? "Hey, look! I wonder why I'm trending on Twitter? People must be flashing back to my playing days when ... oh. Oh. I see"

Aw! That's sweet

Before the "Monday Night Football" game, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. saw ESPN commentator Randy Moss during warm-ups.

He greeted the legendary wide receiver in a very interesting way.

Odell Beckham Jr. greeted Randy Moss with a tribute of sorts https://t.co/KegsQ6yd8q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 23, 2018

That was, of course, an homage to Moss' infamous celebration at Lambeau Field in 2004 when he acted like he was mooning the crowd.

I wonder if Suzy Kolber went all-Joe-Buck during the exchange and yelled out "That was a disgusting act!"