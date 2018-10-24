Tim Benz: Why this Steelers-Browns matchup will be entirely different

When the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, there's one thing that may be similar to the season-opener.

The weather. It's supposed to be cold and rainy. Just like it was in Cleveland during Week 1 for that ugly 21-21 tie.

Aside from that, the game should be remarkably different.

The Steelers have an improving defense, a healthy offensive line and tight end unit, a better understanding of their running game and a passing attack that has gotten into rhythm.

The belief here is that the result will be different. The Steelers will avoid another distasteful outcome against their longtime division rivals, and these improvements will — dare I say it — result in a Steelers victory over the (not-quite-as-lowly-as-usual) Browns.

Normally, a preemptive proclamation of victory over a Cleveland team playing in Pittsburgh would hardly seem like a prediction worthy of, well, anything.

But seeing as how the Steelers should still feel beyond lucky to have not lost that season opener in Ohio, an in-depth look into the differences in how these teams look now seems worthwhile.

Turnovers

The Steelers won't turn over the ball six times to the Browns again in this game. Since the horror show in the giveaway column up in Cleveland, the Steelers have minimized their turnovers to just four over their other five games.

Since his infamous fumble against the Browns in the fourth quarter of last month's contest, James Conner has put the ball on the ground just once in 93 touches, and the defense didn't recover it.

The Browns may still get a few takeaways. Coordinator Gregg Williams' defense leads the NFL with 20 of them.

"They are putting a young, talented group in position to make plays," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "They aren't overcomplicating things. The guys are playing fast. They are hunting the ball."

However, Cleveland needed every one of those six turnovers just to get a tie at home. They won't be getting six more on the road to earn a victory.

The venue

While the Steelers have occasionally had their issues at First Energy Stadium, they almost never lose to the Browns at Heinz Field. Cleveland won in this building just once, back in 2003.

The running back

It's clear the Steelers coaches trust Conner more now than they did in Week 1. For all of the preseason gusto about believing in him as much as they did in Le'Veon Bell, they didn't at first.

Nor should they have. Conner had to earn that belief. He still does. He's doing so. And he's starting to trust himself more, too.

But after that fumble in the Browns game, Conner obviously got tentative. He ran with two hands wrapped around the ball trying to protect a lead. As a result, the Pitt product had just 13 yards on six carries for the remainder of the afternoon.

Because of the stalled run game, the Steelers kept going to the air inefficiently despite leaky pass protection and bad weather. That resulted in — among other lowlights — two strip-sack fumbles, another sack, a three-and-out and a holding penalty.

Conner has come a long way since then.

"He's a guy that's learning," guard Ramon Foster said. "He's done a better job taking care of the ball. He's diversified himself in the passing game. Moving forward, we've got to make sure that he's a guy we can count on. He's showing that."

The WiFi

It took 16 targets to get Antonio Brown 93 yards in Game 1. Two of those failed attempts became interceptions. Throughout the first few weeks, Ben Roethlisberger and Brown misfired with one another quite a bit.

But over the last six quarters of football, those two have hooked up on nine of 11 attempts for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

The kicker

Chris Boswell has made seven of his last eight kicks. He won't — wait, looking for wood to knock on — screw up another game-winning field goal if it comes to that.

Although, it should be pointed out that Cleveland also has a new kicker. Zane Gonzalez, who had the potential game-winning field goal blocked in overtime of Week 1, was cut after three missed kicks in Week 2. Greg Joseph kicks for the Browns now. He has made eight of nine field goals and six of seven extra points since joining the team.

We should keep in mind that the Browns will feature a new quarterback (Baker Mayfield), a new featured running back (Nick Chubb), an expanded role for the tight end (David Njoku), one less familiar receiver (Josh Gordon), and, apparently, a different approach to who is calling the plays and designing the offense between Hue Jackson and Todd Haley.

Some of that is going to be good for Cleveland. Some of it may turn out to be pretty bad. But none of it should matter.

Barring a significant injury in practice, the Steelers avenge that tie — if ties truly get avenged — by a final score of 28-19.