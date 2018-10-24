Support grows for Steelers trying to acquire CB Patrick Peterson

Pittsburgh Steelers fans and media members aren't the only ones pontificating about the prospect of the Black and Gold trying to acquire Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson.

As we told you Tuesday, making a trade happen may be difficult. The price of acquiring him may be too rich for the Steelers' blood. Plus, there is the small matter of the Cardinals' willingness to trade Peterson in the first place.

But there seems to be a groundswell of support for the Steelers to make a play. And it's not just originating from you and me. It's coming from within the Steelers locker room and outside of the 412 and 724 area codes.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown got the ball rolling with this tweet.

Offensive lineman Ramon Foster completely bought into the idea on 93.7 FM Tuesday morning during his weekly radio appearance.

"When you have an opportunity to get a guy like him or position yourself with a defensive player of his magnitude," Foster said, "you've got to see if your management team will take the shot.

"It's all a fairy tale dream we can all live in until the trade deadline is up.

"The talent that we have offensively and the way our defense is growing, you've got to take your shot. I'm more worried now about getting a ring and getting to the show again more than anything else."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't go that far on the station a few hours later. But he didn't exactly shoot down the idea that Peterson's name has come up among the players.

"Well, some guys might (talk about acquiring a specific player)," Roethlisberger said. "It depends on how well that player is known in the locker room. If he's got friends. I remember when Joe Haden became available and obviously (Maurkice) Pouncey and (Marcus) Gilbert knew him well.

"Just like any NFL news story, you never really jump or dive in too far until you know for sure some positive details."

Some in the national media seem to be on board, too. Check out Mike DeCourcy from The Sporting News.

"The odds that they'd draft someone with Peterson's level of talent and performance aren't quite as long as those in the Mega Millions drawing. If the Steelers want to hit the 2018 jackpot, though, this is the play."

Here's something else to keep in mind. It's beyond the Steelers needing to get Peterson for their own purposes.

Of course, they should do that. A starting corner half the quality of Peterson would still be an upgrade over anything they have rolled out opposite Joe Haden.

But if the Cardinals somehow get wooed into putting Peterson on the market, what if he goes to Kansas City or New England? Those are two other alleged destinations for Peterson according to his cousin, Bryant McFadden. The former Steelers defensive back is now a CBS Sports analyst. He told 93.7 FM that the Patriots and Eagles have become interested in Peterson since the Arizona corner made the decree that he wants a trade. But he said the Steelers aren't in the mix.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports says the Chiefs are the best fit for a deal.

The Steelers have already battled K.C. They will see New England in December. They may see either — or both — for the second time in the postseason.

Not only would it be great if the Steelers could get Peterson on their roster to help slow those two vicious passing attacks, but it also would be preferable to avoid seeing Antonio Brown covered by him in either uniform.

The Steelers may have to listen to voices outside of their own offices to make that happen.