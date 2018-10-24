Podcast: Why Steelers' Le'Veon Bell might not want a trade; Browns preview
Updated 6 hours ago
It's our weekly wrap-up of the Mike Tomlin news conference. Joe Rutter — Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer for the Trib — and I talked about the Patrick Peterson trade discussion. I think the Steelers should make a bid. A big one. If the Cardinals cornerback can be pulled out of Arizona, it should be the Steelers who get him.
Joe and I also get into the latest surrounding Le'Veon Bell's situation. We try to guess as to why is he suddenly positioning himself as a guy that doesn't want to be traded away from Pittsburgh, and when he will show up — if at all.
LISTEN: Tim Benz, Joe Rutter talk Patrick Peterson, Le'Veon Bell
The Browns are up next on Sunday. We get into the public drama Cleveland coach Hue Jackson kicked up about getting more involved in Todd Haley's offensive play calling.
Then there is the status of cornerback Artie Burns, and the secondary in general. How can the Steelers best address that situation now that the bye week is over?