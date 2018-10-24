Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: Why Steelers' Le'Veon Bell might not want a trade; Browns preview

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley calls a play on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Steelers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

It's our weekly wrap-up of the Mike Tomlin news conference. Joe Rutter — Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer for the Trib — and I talked about the Patrick Peterson trade discussion. I think the Steelers should make a bid. A big one. If the Cardinals cornerback can be pulled out of Arizona, it should be the Steelers who get him.

Joe and I also get into the latest surrounding Le'Veon Bell's situation. We try to guess as to why is he suddenly positioning himself as a guy that doesn't want to be traded away from Pittsburgh, and when he will show up — if at all.

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Joe Rutter talk Patrick Peterson, Le'Veon Bell

The Browns are up next on Sunday. We get into the public drama Cleveland coach Hue Jackson kicked up about getting more involved in Todd Haley's offensive play calling.

Then there is the status of cornerback Artie Burns, and the secondary in general. How can the Steelers best address that situation now that the bye week is over?

