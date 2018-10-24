Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Hockey world reacts to Penguins' Sidney Crosby's eye-popping OT winner

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Oilers' goaltender Cam Talbot reacts as the Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores during the first period Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Oilers' goaltender Cam Talbot reacts as the Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores during the first period Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Heading into last night's game in Edmonton, Sidney Crosby had yet to score in 2018.

Well, now he has two goals. And the overtime winner was a beauty.

It'll go down as one of Crosby's best ever, and is his best of the calendar year. That's what gave the Penguins an exciting 6-5 win in Edmonton. It occurred on a night when Oilers star Connor McDavid also sparkled. Here is just a smattering of reaction across the internet to what people saw from Crosby.

Ryan Strome got crossed over like someone trying to guard Steph Curry. Actually, even NBA reporters took notice.

Wow. And LeBron James wasn't involved in that highlight at all!

Penguins fans on Twitter mocked the notion that Crosby had been bypassed as the best player in the world by McDavid.

Buried in the news that Crosby got going in dynamic fashion was that Patric Hornqvist also had his first two goals. Jamie Oleksiak had the other two.

I think we all predicted that Oleksiak was going to have to score to help the Penguins win, right?

Crosby's next chance to prove he still belongs among the elite in hockey is at 9 p.m. tomorrow in Calgary.

