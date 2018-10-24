Hockey world reacts to Penguins' Sidney Crosby's eye-popping OT winner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heading into last night's game in Edmonton, Sidney Crosby had yet to score in 2018.

Well, now he has two goals. And the overtime winner was a beauty.

It'll go down as one of Crosby's best ever, and is his best of the calendar year. That's what gave the Penguins an exciting 6-5 win in Edmonton. It occurred on a night when Oilers star Connor McDavid also sparkled. Here is just a smattering of reaction across the internet to what people saw from Crosby.

hockey media: mcdavid has officially passed crosby as the best player in hockey sid crosby: pic.twitter.com/5QAc34c8cT — ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) October 24, 2018

Crosby undressed the entire province of Alberta. @penguins win in overtime. pic.twitter.com/X1rA9jkCNv — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) October 24, 2018

Ryan Strome got crossed over like someone trying to guard Steph Curry. Actually, even NBA reporters took notice.

This move by Sidney Crosby to beat the Oilers is a total joke. Good lord. That is one of his absolute best goals in a career full of them. pic.twitter.com/irwULoPtOw — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) October 24, 2018

Wow. And LeBron James wasn't involved in that highlight at all!

Penguins fans on Twitter mocked the notion that Crosby had been bypassed as the best player in the world by McDavid.

Sid out here to remind everyone that he, too, is a part of that whole McDavid vs. Matthews conversation https://t.co/botSalFGjs https://t.co/Ibz1qpBtIB — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) October 24, 2018

"I think he showed tonight who is the best player in the world."-Patric Hornqvist on Sidney Crosby — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 24, 2018

Edmonton Oiler fans: "Connor McDavid is the best hockey player on the planet. Sidney Crosby: "Hold my beer" pic.twitter.com/RvQwvT6qHD — Todd Paquette (@tmpaquette) October 24, 2018

Buried in the news that Crosby got going in dynamic fashion was that Patric Hornqvist also had his first two goals. Jamie Oleksiak had the other two.

I think we all predicted that Oleksiak was going to have to score to help the Penguins win, right?

Crosby's next chance to prove he still belongs among the elite in hockey is at 9 p.m. tomorrow in Calgary.