Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Will Steelers' James Conner's success affect Le'Veon Bell's payday?

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
The Steelers' James Conner celebrates a run against the Falcons in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' James Conner celebrates a run against the Falcons in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 4 hours ago

In Wednesday's "First Call," Maurice Jones-Drew angles for Le'Veon Bell again. What will become of the "Booger Mobile" on Monday Night Football? And we wish you a belated happy T.D. Day!

More from MJD

Maurice Jones-Drew continues to play the role of sock puppet for agent Adisa Bakari. Jones-Drew now works as an NFL Network analyst, and he was a client of Bakari's.

Bakari also represents Bell.

Whenever the topic of Bell comes up, MJD loves to play the "I talked to LeV, but I'm not telling you what he said" game.

I'm not sure what the point of that is. Why tell us that you are on the inside, then refuse to tell us what you know?

He did it again yesterday with Dave Dameshek.

First of all, I'm a fan of the movie-quality magic carpet animation. Let's give praise where it is due.

But let's be clear about something. The Steelers aren't going through another year of this. They won't tether themselves to Bell for another season of the franchise tag after he approached his contract this way in 2018. So that's a moot point.

To his other point, though, Jones-Drew is right. Those drawing a connection between James Conner's success and the notion that somehow Bell's free agency bargaining will be compromised are off base.

Conner being better than people expected won't restrict a bidding war for Bell's services on the open market between the Jets, Colts, Eagles, Bucs or whoever may want to sign Bell whenever he hits free agency.

Not by one penny.

Quarterbacks take note

This season, I've been critical of NFL quarterbacks who have taken to flopping in an effort to draw penalties from flag-happy officials.

But they still have a long way to go to match the efforts of soccer players and NBA players. Joel Embiid of the 76ers reminded us of that last night.

It's like he was the worst actor on the stage of his high school's rendition of West Side Story, and this is the "big rumble scene" between the Jets and Sharks.

Bye-bye Booger-Mobile?

A lot of people seem to like Booger McFarland on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." At least they seem to like him more than rest of the crew.

That may not be saying much, but, on Twitter, you'll take whatever compliment you can get.

However, people don't appear to like the Booger-Mobile he sits on during games on the sideline. I've written about how awkward of a shot I think it is on television. In person, it's pretty cumbersome, too.

The contraption is so big and awkward, it's getting in the way of the paying customers. I get the idea of why "Monday Night Football" wants to have McFarland on the sideline. It really works on radio to have second analyst on the field. But, for TV purposes, a few hits with a sideline reporter is fine.

Just put Booger in the booth.

Remember the day?

Did you have a happy "T.D. Day?"

Yesterday marked a notable day on the calendar for Pitt football fans. It was the 42nd anniversary of Tony Dorsett becoming the NCAA all-time leading rusher against Navy.

Here's what it looked like on television.

Including bowl games, Dorsett wound up with 6,526 yards at Pitt. That total currently ranks third behind Ron Dayne and Ricky Williams.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me