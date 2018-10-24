First call: Will Steelers' James Conner's success affect Le'Veon Bell's payday?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Wednesday's "First Call," Maurice Jones-Drew angles for Le'Veon Bell again. What will become of the "Booger Mobile" on Monday Night Football? And we wish you a belated happy T.D. Day!

More from MJD

Maurice Jones-Drew continues to play the role of sock puppet for agent Adisa Bakari. Jones-Drew now works as an NFL Network analyst, and he was a client of Bakari's.

Bakari also represents Bell.

Whenever the topic of Bell comes up, MJD loves to play the "I talked to LeV, but I'm not telling you what he said" game.

I'm not sure what the point of that is. Why tell us that you are on the inside, then refuse to tell us what you know?

He did it again yesterday with Dave Dameshek.

A couple things on MJD here: 1)The Steelers aren't going to go through with this again next year. they just aren't.2)If MJD knows, just say it. Otherwise, what's the point of saying you know.3) I do agree with MJD on the other point. Conner's success has nothing to do w/ Bell's $ https://t.co/Bu7oS7gatq — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) October 23, 2018

First of all, I'm a fan of the movie-quality magic carpet animation. Let's give praise where it is due.

But let's be clear about something. The Steelers aren't going through another year of this. They won't tether themselves to Bell for another season of the franchise tag after he approached his contract this way in 2018. So that's a moot point.

To his other point, though, Jones-Drew is right. Those drawing a connection between James Conner's success and the notion that somehow Bell's free agency bargaining will be compromised are off base.

Conner being better than people expected won't restrict a bidding war for Bell's services on the open market between the Jets, Colts, Eagles, Bucs or whoever may want to sign Bell whenever he hits free agency.

Not by one penny.

Quarterbacks take note

This season, I've been critical of NFL quarterbacks who have taken to flopping in an effort to draw penalties from flag-happy officials.

But they still have a long way to go to match the efforts of soccer players and NBA players. Joel Embiid of the 76ers reminded us of that last night.

It's like he was the worst actor on the stage of his high school's rendition of West Side Story, and this is the "big rumble scene" between the Jets and Sharks.

Bye-bye Booger-Mobile?

A lot of people seem to like Booger McFarland on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." At least they seem to like him more than rest of the crew.

That may not be saying much, but, on Twitter, you'll take whatever compliment you can get.

However, people don't appear to like the Booger-Mobile he sits on during games on the sideline. I've written about how awkward of a shot I think it is on television. In person, it's pretty cumbersome, too.

The contraption is so big and awkward, it's getting in the way of the paying customers. I get the idea of why "Monday Night Football" wants to have McFarland on the sideline. It really works on radio to have second analyst on the field. But, for TV purposes, a few hits with a sideline reporter is fine.

Just put Booger in the booth.

Remember the day?

Did you have a happy "T.D. Day?"

Yesterday marked a notable day on the calendar for Pitt football fans. It was the 42nd anniversary of Tony Dorsett becoming the NCAA all-time leading rusher against Navy.

This day in #PGHistory : Tony Dorsett becomes NCAA's all-time leading rusher as #2 Pittsburgh defeats Navy 45-0. (1976)Dorsett's 180 yards and three touchdowns gave Pitt their eighth straight victory, and a rushing title that would last for 22 years. pic.twitter.com/N0UMKcK9l0 — Pittsburgh Clothing Co. (@PGHClothingCo) October 23, 2018

Here's what it looked like on television.

Including bowl games, Dorsett wound up with 6,526 yards at Pitt. That total currently ranks third behind Ron Dayne and Ricky Williams.