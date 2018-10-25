Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: How Duquesne's Palumbo Center renovation plan developed

Tim Benz | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Duquesne University announced plans for a comprehensive renovation of the A.J. Palumbo Center. The facility will be named UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
On Tuesday, Duquesne University announced long-awaited plans for the renovation of the A.J. Palumbo Center.

It will be named UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in honor of men's basketball legend and NBA trailblazer Chuck Cooper. He captained Duquesne's men's basketball team before going on to become the first African-American to be drafted into the NBA in 1950.

In today's Breakfast With Benz podcast, Duquesne athletic director David Harper joins me to talk about the renovations. Harper gives us the backstory of how the $45 million deal came to be, the timetable for renovations, and the history behind the name.

LISTEN: Duquesne AD David Harper on Palumbo Center renovations

