U mad, bro? Readers pop off about Steelers' Le'Veon Bell, Bengals' Vontaze Burfict

It's time for this week's "U mad, bro?" In it, readers pop off about Vontaze Burfict and my opinions on Le'Veon Bell. Also, some people make me mad when it comes to ... Greta Van Fleet???

Michael is ticked about the NFL's failure to suspend Vontaze Burfict for his elbow to the head of Antonio Brown.

"Is the NFL waiting for the day someone is seriously injured and can't play football anymore to (suspend him). The NFL needs to put a stop to it now, especially for continued headshots. Suspend him for the rest of the year. That is the only thing that MIGHT stop him."

Former Cleveland offensive lineman Joe Thomas had a similar opinion. As a first offense, I didn't think that elbow was worthy of a single-game suspension, let alone a full year.

However, for Burfict, it was far from a first offense. He's done many things worse than that already and has racked up 11 fines.

Given his recidivism, I think a multi-game suspension was in order.

Barry sent me a very pleasant email. But, within it, I noticed that he might be undervaluing what it would take for the Steelers to pry Patrick Peterson away from the Cardinals.

"Give Arizona Justin Hunter and a second-round pick. Thoughts?"

Barry, my thoughts are that you are a nice guy. I also think you may be confusing Patrick Peterson for Todd Peterson.

Justin Hunter and a second-round pick? Is that on top of the first-round pick next season and maybe an additional third rounder down the road?

"Nerf" disagrees with Maurice Jones-Drew — and me — when it comes to our opinions about why James Conner's success won't impact Le'Veon Bell's looming free agency payday.

Of course Conner's success affects Bell's $. Why would anyone pay a 27-year old $17M when a cheap 3rd round pick can match the production? — NerfHoopDreams (@NerfHoopDreams) October 23, 2018

Why? Well, because the Jets or Colts or Buccaneers don't have the quality of offensive linemen that Steelers do and they need a superior back to do more heavy lifting on his own.

Secondly, maybe those teams won't want to take a chance on a third-round back when they know Bell is proven. The Steelers drafted a third-round back once, too. His name was Dri Archer.

T.K. isn't on board with part of the column I wrote about Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday

"You concluded with 'It makes zero sense for him to change that tune now.'

Sure it does. He is realizing that his great numbers have a lot to do with the offensive line, and not just him. He wants two things - cash and to be in the Hall of Fame."

Nah. If Bell cared about the Hall of Fame and playing behind a superior offensive line, he would have accepted the offseason offer to stay in Pittsburgh long term.

Bell has prioritized chasing as much money as possible. He'll never get that here, given the Steelers' salary-cap situation.

He can't have it both ways.

And, finally, online music magazine "Pitchfork" seems mad about the success of rock band Greta Van Fleet and its new album.

This album is not good https://t.co/m5aeecYjDJ — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) October 23, 2018

I like the album. I like the band. Mark Madden and I discussed it in the "Madden Monday" podcast. Pitchfork's review was slightly less flattering.

This is just the introductory sentence.

"The debut from the young Michigan rock band is stiff, hackneyed, overly precious retro-fetishism."

OK. Well, this review is trite, elitist, coffeehouse snobbery pandering to the "nothing old can be good again" mentality that helped kill rock and roll in the first place.

It's a typically overcooked critique of a band that pseudo-intellectual writers want to say is bad because it got popular faster than the magazine's schedule mandates.

Aside from that, I thought the evaluation was entirely fair.

