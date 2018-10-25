Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Patrick Peterson staying with Cardinals; LeSean McCoy to Ravens?

Tim Benz | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy leads teammates on the field to work out prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy leads teammates on the field to work out prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Updated 11 hours ago

In Thursday's "First Call," Marvin Lewis calls out Vontaze Burfict — for his play, not his dirty hits. Patrick Peterson is staying in Arizona. LeSean McCoy to the Ravens? Larry Fitzgerald is struggling.

Fun while it lasted

The Cardinals were unlikely to trade cornerback Patrick Peterson in the first place. The team had stated its intention to keep him last week. But since Peterson had initially requested a trade, rumors of a potential deal persisted.

Especially here in Pittsburgh.

Peterson helped put the talk to rest by tweeting this statement Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave this explanation as to why Peterson changed his mind.

So much for that Joe Haden-Patrick Peterson on the corners fantasy, Steelers fans.

Fitz frustrations

Speaking of the Arizona Cardinals, former Pitt star Larry Fitzgerald is ailing. He has a hamstring problem. But coach Steve Wilks says the wideout should play Sunday against the 49ers .

Larry Fitz caught his first touchdown of the season last week against the Broncos. He hasn't exceeded 40 yards in a game since getting 75 yards in the season opener.

The former Panther has 26 catches for 255 yards. That's the same amount of catches and 2 fewer yards than fellow Pitt product James Conner.

While we are on the topic ...

Fitzgerald isn't the only ex-Panther on a struggling team. LeSean McCoy is languishing on the 2-5 Bills. Many think he may be traded.

But to what team? Steelers fans who double as Pitt fans may not like this potential answer from Maurice Jones-Drew of the NFL Network. The former Pro Bowler says the Ravens should acquire "Shady."

As of now, the Ravens are 24th in the league in rushing. They average only 3.4 yards per -carry.

McCoy has been stumbling, too. He's averaging only 3.9 yards.

Shot at Vontaze

It seems like everyone outside Cincinnati hates Vontaze Burfict.

Now, even Marvin Lewis is failing to defend him. Not because of his cheap shots. But because of his poor play. .

Check out this exchange from the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"He's not playing as well as he has in the past."

When the follow-ups came, they all were rebuffed.

"I don't want to talk about Vontaze," he said. "It's not relevant."

OK, Marvin. Some are advancing the idea that the Bengals should get fined for reckless things Burfict does on the field. What about that?

"Everybody makes comments on everything No. 55 does," Lewis said. "They don't comment on anything anybody else does. Let's just leave it at that."

Where did this come from?

Former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

He signed with the Colts two weeks ago. This past Sunday, Mitchell recorded an interception, one forced fumble, two pass deflections and seven solo tackles.

His performance came against the Bills. So it has to be taken with a grain of salt. But, still, that's more than I ever thought Mitchell had left in the tank.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me