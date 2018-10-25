First call: Patrick Peterson staying with Cardinals; LeSean McCoy to Ravens?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Thursday's "First Call," Marvin Lewis calls out Vontaze Burfict — for his play, not his dirty hits. Patrick Peterson is staying in Arizona. LeSean McCoy to the Ravens? Larry Fitzgerald is struggling.

Fun while it lasted

The Cardinals were unlikely to trade cornerback Patrick Peterson in the first place. The team had stated its intention to keep him last week. But since Peterson had initially requested a trade, rumors of a potential deal persisted.

Especially here in Pittsburgh.

Peterson helped put the talk to rest by tweeting this statement Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave this explanation as to why Peterson changed his mind.

Back story to Patrick Peterson announcing he's staying with Arizona: He met Tuesday for 30 minutes with Cardinals president Michael Bidwill. They discussed ways for the Cardinals to get better and for Peterson to be a leader. PP got assurances from ownership about winning. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2018

So much for that Joe Haden-Patrick Peterson on the corners fantasy, Steelers fans.

Fitz frustrations

Speaking of the Arizona Cardinals, former Pitt star Larry Fitzgerald is ailing. He has a hamstring problem. But coach Steve Wilks says the wideout should play Sunday against the 49ers .

Larry Fitz caught his first touchdown of the season last week against the Broncos. He hasn't exceeded 40 yards in a game since getting 75 yards in the season opener.

The former Panther has 26 catches for 255 yards. That's the same amount of catches and 2 fewer yards than fellow Pitt product James Conner.

While we are on the topic ...

Fitzgerald isn't the only ex-Panther on a struggling team. LeSean McCoy is languishing on the 2-5 Bills. Many think he may be traded.

But to what team? Steelers fans who double as Pitt fans may not like this potential answer from Maurice Jones-Drew of the NFL Network. The former Pro Bowler says the Ravens should acquire "Shady."

As of now, the Ravens are 24th in the league in rushing. They average only 3.4 yards per -carry.

McCoy has been stumbling, too. He's averaging only 3.9 yards.

Shot at Vontaze

It seems like everyone outside Cincinnati hates Vontaze Burfict.

Now, even Marvin Lewis is failing to defend him. Not because of his cheap shots. But because of his poor play. .

Check out this exchange from the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"He's not playing as well as he has in the past."

When the follow-ups came, they all were rebuffed.

"I don't want to talk about Vontaze," he said. "It's not relevant."

OK, Marvin. Some are advancing the idea that the Bengals should get fined for reckless things Burfict does on the field. What about that?

"Everybody makes comments on everything No. 55 does," Lewis said. "They don't comment on anything anybody else does. Let's just leave it at that."

Where did this come from?

Former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

He signed with the Colts two weeks ago. This past Sunday, Mitchell recorded an interception, one forced fumble, two pass deflections and seven solo tackles.

His performance came against the Bills. So it has to be taken with a grain of salt. But, still, that's more than I ever thought Mitchell had left in the tank.