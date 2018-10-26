Football Footnotes: Other trade targets for Steelers after Patrick Peterson talk cools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's Friday Football Footnotes, other cornerback options besides Patrick Peterson have emerged for the Steelers, Todd Haley speaks about the controversy in Cleveland and some texture to the thought of Baltimore acquiring Shady McCoy.

Life after Peterson

For those of you — OK, those of us — wishing the Steelers would trade for star cornerback Patrick Peterson, that hope appears to have died.

The trade deadline is Tuesday. So if the Steelers are going to bolster their depth at cornerback between now and then, they'll have to look elsewhere.

CBS Sports' Jason LaConfora says the Black and Gold may have a few other targets in mind.

Teams sniffing around on Janoris Jenkins and Gareon Conley. The corner market is hot ahead of the deadline. PHI, NE, PIT among those exploring multiple options — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 23, 2018

Pro Football Focus didn't have a very good review of Gareon Conley.

Gareon Conley has had his struggles this season (58.9 grade), but is just two years removed from a very strong final season at Ohio State.He notched more interceptions/pass breakups (11) that 2016 season than receptions allowed (10). The passer rating when targeting him? 14.1 https://t.co/gAn9Tr41Bt — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 24, 2018

The reviews of Janoris Jenkins are poor, too.

#Giants Janoris Jenkins currently has a 56.9 overall grade which ranks 78th out of 95 corner backs with at least 200 snaps this season. #BigBlue https://t.co/bYO2zuAvbb — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) October 24, 2018

Jenkins is 29 years old. He has $30 million left on the five-year, $62.5 million contract signed before the 2016 season.

Conley is only two years into his rookie contract with a fifth-year option remaining. The cap hit is $2.8 million next year and $3.3 million in 2020.

For Jenkins' part, he understands a trade may be looming since New York has already dealt Eli Apple and Damon Harrison.

"It ain't flattering," Jenkins told the Daily Record. "Business is business, baby. Whatever they decide to do, that's what they'll do. I can't be mad at them. I can't judge them. Whatever happens, happens. On to the next step."

That "next step" could be opposite Joe Haden at Heinz Field.

Haley speaks

If Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley is upset about what head coach Hue Jackson said about the Cleveland Browns' offense, he's not showing it.

As you may have heard, Jackson was critical of the team's offense after a 26-23 overtime defeat Sunday in Tampa. Jackson said he planned to get more involved in the play calling moving forward.

For those of us expecting some snark in return from Haley on Thursday, we didn't get it.

"That is all in the rear-view mirror. Everybody's on the same page," Haley said.

Haley claims Jackson's involvement hasn't changed much this week.

"It's been the same as it's always been," Haley said. "He sits in a number of meetings. Everybody gives their ideas, and if there are good ones, we go with it."

Apparently, they need more good ones.

Does this make sense?

Yesterday, we alerted you to some trade talk surrounding Buffalo's LeSean McCoy. The NFL Network brought up Baltimore as a potential destination for the former Pitt star.

Many wondered why the Ravens would be willing to take on McCoy's contract. WGR's Sal Capaccio tried to put it in perspective.

His contract is not guaranteed next year. A team would be responsible for the rest of this year then can walk away. He's only a $9M cap hit to the Bills. Even if team keeps him he's just over $6M. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 25, 2018

McCoy isn't exactly having a bang-up year. He's barely in the top 40 in rushing yards with 65 fewer yards than Baltimore's Alex Collins. But that may have a lot to do with playing in Buffalo.

Two things could stand in the way of a deal. First of all, McCoy is in concussion protocol. Secondly, McCoy denied allegations of domestic abuse earlier this year. But it may be hard for Baltimore to acquire him even with a hint of that crime in the wake of what the organization dealt with when Ray Rice was on the roster back in 2014.

Who has life?: As the halfway point approaches for a lot of teams in Week 8, some playoff clubs from a year ago are struggling mightily in 2018.

The Bills are the worst at 2-5. They appear beyond repair.

But, aside from them, four other teams who were postseason competitors a year ago, are off to sub-.500 starts.

The Titans, Jaguars, Eagles and Falcons all are 3-4. The Eagles' path to a playoff bounceback is the clearest. Just start playing better and win your own mediocre division.

With Tennessee and Jacksonville, it's a matter of beating each other and ganging up on the Texans.

The Falcons may have the most difficult route. The NFC South is still stacked. The Saints, Panthers and Bucs just came off of wins out of the division. And they are all .500 or better. There are many reasons to believe that New Orleans and Carolina are playoff bound again. And Tampa has yet to suffer the crash and burn many have been predicting.

Since Atlanta still has to visit all three of its divisional rivals before the season is over, plus go to Green Bay in December, Dan Quinn's troops better play great over these next three weeks against non-divisional foes in winnable games against the Redskins, Browns and Cowboys.