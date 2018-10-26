Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: Robert Morris goalie Francis Marotte on team's start to season

Tim Benz | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
Robert Morris freshman Francis Marotte ranks among the nation's leaders with a 1.48 goals-against average and .951 save percentage.
Jason Cohn | RMU Athletics
Updated 8 hours ago

In Friday's Breakfast With Benz podcast, I'm joined by Robert Morris goalie Francis Marotte. He was on the preseason Richter Award watch list. The junior netminder talks about managing high expectations, playing behind a young group of defensemen and finding his freshman-season form.

The Colonials got off to a great start in 2018-19, beating 20th-ranked Bowling Green, 3-2, in the season-opener. Since then, they lost the return game to the Falcons and went 0-1-1 against Army last weekend. Marotte — who has spent some time in the Capitals' development camp — tells us what went wrong and what his team is trying to fix before play resumes Friday and Saturday night at the Island Sports Center against RIT. I'll be on the call for ESPN Pittsburgh at 7.

LISTEN: RMU goalie Francis Marotte on Colonials' start, upcoming weekend series

But most importantly, as of the end of last season, Marotte had yet to see the classic hockey movie "Slapshot." He has taken an unending amount of grief for that. So I asked him if he finally got up to speed.

