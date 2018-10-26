First call: In blowout win, Penguins' Matt Murray steals show with stunning save

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Friday's "First Call," hockey dad jokes are the best. Matt Murray's eye-popping save. German soccer nose-biting incident. Corey Dickerson may bring a Gold Glove to Pittsburgh. DeAndre Hopkins' ungodly catch.

Highlight of highlights

When a hockey team scores nine goals, it's odd to suggest that a goalie had the best highlight. But, in the case of the Penguins on Thursday, that was true.

The Pens boat-raced Calgary, 9-1. So there was offense aplenty. Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist had two goals each.

But lost in all the firepower is that goaltender Matt Murray almost had a shutout until former Penguin James Neal scored with two minutes remaining.

Neal could've had a goal much earlier. But Murray's stellar save here in the first period prevented that from happening.

That was the best of Murray's 38 saves. He made 38 in the shutout over Toronto last week, too. And he needed to make 41 in the 6-5 overtime win against the Oilers on Tuesday.

Speaking of highlights

Here's one that should've counted on general principle.

This play didn't count ... BUT HOW DID DEANDRE HOPKINS CATCH THAT?? : NFL Network #MIAvsHOU pic.twitter.com/vHsX7tiH24 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2018

That was DeAndre Hopkins of the Texans during Houston's 42-23 win over Miami Thursday Night. The catch was nullified by offsetting penalties, one of them on Hopkins.

So for a play that didn't happen, that was pretty darn good. Maybe not as good as his catch over Joe Haden last year.

But still, not bad, huh? Hopkins had two touchdowns and 82 yards last night along the way.

Pretty sure this is a red card

We all know that if Vontaze Burfict had been a hockey player, he'd be Tom Wilson.

Well, if he had been a soccer player, he would've been this guy.

WHAT COLOR CARD IS THIS? German Soccer Player Bites Off (And Maybe Eats?) Chunk Of Opponent's Nose https://t.co/6EOhmbHhAJ via @deadspin — Madden Producer (@MaddenProducer) October 25, 2018

Yes, some soccer player in Germany bit off another man's nose during a match. Here are some of the highlights from the story on Deadspin.

Warning! A photo of the nose — or, at least what is left of it — will be seen if you click that link.

"An amateur soccer match in Germany between SV Preussen Eiberg and ESG 99/06 II featured six goals, one red card, and one mangled nose after an Eiberg player went all Luis Suárez and chewed off a hunk of an ESG player's face.

The Eiberg player—whose name, along with the victim's, is being withheld because of German privacy laws—performed the act of cannibalism in the 69th minute of the match, according to a report by RevierSport. There's not much info on what, if anything, incited the attack, with RevierSport describing the turn of events rather matter-of-factly: 'After a duel, this went to his opponent and bit him off a piece of his nose.'"

Quite a change

When the Pirates acquired Corey Dickerson before last season, the book on him coming from Tampa was that he was below average defensively.

Those concerns never manifested once he arrived in Pittsburgh. In fact, he proved to be pretty good. So good that he has been nominated for a Gold Glove in left field along with Christian Yelich of the Brewers and Adam Duvall of the Braves.

When you look at some defensive stats , a solid case can be made for Dickerson.

• Dickerson had seven outfield assists, tied for the second most among NL left fielders.

• He ranked second within the position group with +16 defensive runs saved.

• He led all NL left fielders with eight "outs above average."

Winners will be announced Nov. 4.

Don't quit your day job

Carolina Hurricane Jordan Staal was always known for having a sort of low pulse rate, deadpan delivery when he was a Penguin.

It's on display here in this new video the Hurricanes tweeted out. He and Justin Williams get into a competition of bad "dad jokes."

These dad jokes should cheer up everyone who did not win the mega millions jackpot today pic.twitter.com/bXMVvSulIy — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) October 24, 2018

Although, I suppose that is a bit redundant. Is there such a thing as a good "dad joke?"