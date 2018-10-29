Tim Benz: Airing of grievances after Steelers topple Browns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Win or lose, we post our "Airing of Grievances" after every Steelers game on Breakfast with Benz. Despite the 33-18 victory over the Browns, we still need to vent about a few things. But fret not! As we do after Steelers victories, our "Feats of Strength" will be honored as well. So check back Tuesday for those.

The botched free kick

What the heck was that?!

After the Steelers forced a safety in the Cleveland end zone, the Browns were forced to kick back to the Steelers.

Apparently, the Steelers didn't want the ball.

"The ball travels 10 yards in #CLEvsPIT , so any player can legally recover the ball." -AL pic.twitter.com/CtwGtcUnVE — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 28, 2018

From what I was told in the locker room, Roosevelt Nix signaled for a fair catch at the same time as Ryan Switzer was saying "I got it."

But that doesn't excuse Switzer's failing to field the ball. I was told the rule is that the Switzer would've been allowed to catch the punt even though Nix signaled for a fair catch. He simply isn't allowed to advance it. If he had, it would've been a delay of game penalty.

That would've been better than turning the ball over though, wouldn't it? Cleveland turned the possession into a touchdown.

Another bad start

Aside from scoring on the opening drive of the Falcons game, the Steelers have been awful early in games.

That trend continued yesterday. The Steelers began the game by punting after one first down. Then they threw an interception. Then they had a three-and-out. The defense also allowed two scoring drives.

Check out some of these numbers from the first quarter of games this season ­— and in recent years.

Another awful 1st quarter coming off the bye. Last Steelers 1st Q touchdown out of a bye was in 2007!!! — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 28, 2018

Steelers -36 1st quarter differential is the worst in the NFL. Bad look for Tomlin and Ben. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 28, 2018

The officiating

It's gotten to the point where I feel as if we are including the officials in our "Airing of Grievances" every week. This crew has it coming, though.

The officials completely botched a fumble call against Ben Roethlisberger that had to be overturned by video. They frequently had trouble spotting the ball and being definitive in the calls they were making. And they threw a ton of ticky-tack penalties, especially early in the game.

There were 15 penalties in the game; many occurred over the first few drives.

Keep in mind that these are the same officials who saw one of their own fired last week. Hugo Cruz was booted off of this unit during the week. It is believed part of the reason Cruz was removed is that he was failing to drop flags on obvious penalties like this one in a game between the Browns and Chargers.

This somehow wasn't a false start on what turned out to be a Chargers TD pic.twitter.com/C96wyxXZxR — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) October 14, 2018

This contest had very little flow in the first half because it felt like the crew was trying to serve an agenda to throw as many flags as humanly possible. It was as if the remaining officials were either trying to prove a point, like they were saying: "OK. Fire a guy from our crew for not throwing flags? Great. We'll call everything then."

Or they were just covering their own backsides.

Finish plays on defense

For the most part, the Steelers defense was very good. It bent, but didn't break, on a few early drives. In the end, it allowed only 18 points. And six of those points came on a garbage-time touchdown.

But there were numerous opportunities for big plays that didn't happen.

Anthony Chickillo dropped a sure interception early in the game. And Baker Mayfield was frequently able to scamper away from pressure. The Steelers defense dominated the line of scrimmage. However, it was rarely able to turn that pressure into sacks as Mayfield scrambled to keep plays alive very effectively.

The Steelers walked away with just two sacks — three if you want to count the holding call Bud Dupree forced in the end zone for a safety. Although, it felt like many more were out there for the taking.

'Renegade'

The traditional "Renegade" video for the week was a montage of greatest hits over the years from Steelers versus Browns games. One highlight that was missing from it was James Harrison body slamming that Browns fan who ran on the field in Cleveland back on Christmas Eve 2005.

Look, I understand that the relationship isn't great between Harrison and the organization right now. But, c'mon, some things are bigger than personal differences.