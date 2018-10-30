Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

How Sidney Crosby's attention to detail turned his backhand into a force

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby takes a backhand shot past the Blues' Alex Pietrbngelo in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Sidney Crosby did this in Calgary during the Penguins 9-1 romp over the Flames.

It was a reminder of how uniquely gifted Crosby is on his backhand. Some — like his coach Mike Sullivan — say he is the best in the game with the puck on the backhand. That's not only referring to shooting on the backhand but controlling the puck and stickhandling.

We've all heard one of the big reasons why the Penguins captain is so good in that area of his game. Crosby's famously straight blade gives him a lot of control when he has to use his backhand. He also tapes as much of his blade as he can, whereas other players don't. Many of Crosby's peers try to gain a better feel of the transfer of the puck to the toe of the stick.

I hosted Mark Madden's show on 105.9 the X on Friday. Crosby's friend and former teammate Colby Armstrong was a guest . He recalled some tremendous stories about watching Crosby's insane level of detail when it came to choosing his sticks, fixing his blades, and executing his tape job.

Crosby's high school teammate Jack Johnson talked about how Crosby, unlike most kids, would blow off hammering slap shots and ripping wristers on the tennis courts after practice. Instead, he developed his backhand skills.

And Crosby talked to me at great length about why the backhand is such an integral part of his portfolio, how the science he puts into his equipment helps, and his preferences versus others in the game now and historically.

It's real hockey minutia. It's total "Sidney Crosby: A Beautiful Mind" kind of stuff. But I found the conversations very interesting and revealing. We started with blade curves and somehow wound up discussing grades of Kevlar pre- and post-9/11.

So, I put all these conversations into one podcast. Take a listen to how Crosby turned his backhand into the force it is today and how his maniacal precision with his equipment helps. Get the story from his own mouth, his coach, and some of his fellow players that know him best.

LISTEN: Sidney Crosby's backhand turned into a force.

If you want a little historical context, here is an old story from the seismic moment when Crosby made the move from a two-piece stick to a one-piece back in 2009.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

