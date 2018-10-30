Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Breakfast with Benz

Steelers' Mike Munchak mentioned as Browns coaching candidate

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak could be a candidate to take over the head coaching duties for the Cleveland Browns.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak could be a candidate to take over the head coaching duties for the Cleveland Browns.

Updated 3 hours ago

You heard right. Hue Jackson is out as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Yes. Finally.

Todd Haley is also gone as the offensive coordinator.

Yes. Already.

Gregg Williams will take over as interim head coach.

No. Not for long.

So, who will be the next full-time head coach of the Browns after 2018 ends? On his "Move the Sticks" podcast, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah says that Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak is worth a look (at 3:44). Jeremiah's premise is that Munchak, from a personality standpoint, would mesh well with Cleveland general manager John Dorsey.

"I think Mike Munchak would actually fit with (Dorsey)," Jeremiah said Monday. "Munch has done a great job with that Steelers O-line. And that's an area where the Browns are terrible. Their personnel has been better than (how) it is playing. He'll toughen this team up."

During his time in Pittsburgh, Munchak has refined Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. He has improved Marcus Gilbert and Ramon Foster. And he turned Al Villanueva, Chris Hubbard, Matt Feiler, and B.J. Finney from projects into productive players.

Losing Munchak from that standpoint alone would be a major blow for the Steelers. Plus, there's the pinch of seeing him go to a division rival. Cleveland grabbed Jackson away from another AFC North team, Cincinnati, in 2016.

The Steelers should fight hard to keep him.

Munchak has interviewed in Cleveland before. That happened in January 2014 after he was fired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. He didn't show interest in a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals this past offseason.

Maybe Munchak doesn't want to attempt to rebuild a perennial loser. Perhaps Munchak would prefer his next head coaching job to be out of the AFC North. Then there's the notion that Munchak has already tried head coaching once, didn't like it, and prefers the hands-on task of molding an offensive line.

Or, he could interview for the job and fail to receive an offer.

Whatever the case, the Steelers should go above and beyond to keep Munchak. His line has been one of the best in football in recent years. It's been fantastic protecting Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers quarterback has been sacked just twice. Plus, that group has paved the way for four 100-yard-plus games from James Conner already this season.

That's not to mention back-to-back 1,200-yard campaigns for Le'Veon Bell over the two previous seasons.

Eventually, this Steelers offensive line is going to have to rebuild. I'd hate to watch that knowing that Mike Munchak is on the other sideline in Orange and Brown.

Hopefully, one of the other names Jeremiah mentions pans out as a better candidate for Cleveland.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me