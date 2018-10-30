Steelers' Mike Munchak mentioned as Browns coaching candidate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You heard right. Hue Jackson is out as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Yes. Finally.

Todd Haley is also gone as the offensive coordinator.

Yes. Already.

Gregg Williams will take over as interim head coach.

No. Not for long.

So, who will be the next full-time head coach of the Browns after 2018 ends? On his "Move the Sticks" podcast, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah says that Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak is worth a look (at 3:44). Jeremiah's premise is that Munchak, from a personality standpoint, would mesh well with Cleveland general manager John Dorsey.

"I think Mike Munchak would actually fit with (Dorsey)," Jeremiah said Monday. "Munch has done a great job with that Steelers O-line. And that's an area where the Browns are terrible. Their personnel has been better than (how) it is playing. He'll toughen this team up."

During his time in Pittsburgh, Munchak has refined Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. He has improved Marcus Gilbert and Ramon Foster. And he turned Al Villanueva, Chris Hubbard, Matt Feiler, and B.J. Finney from projects into productive players.

Losing Munchak from that standpoint alone would be a major blow for the Steelers. Plus, there's the pinch of seeing him go to a division rival. Cleveland grabbed Jackson away from another AFC North team, Cincinnati, in 2016.

The Steelers should fight hard to keep him.

Munchak has interviewed in Cleveland before. That happened in January 2014 after he was fired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. He didn't show interest in a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals this past offseason.

Maybe Munchak doesn't want to attempt to rebuild a perennial loser. Perhaps Munchak would prefer his next head coaching job to be out of the AFC North. Then there's the notion that Munchak has already tried head coaching once, didn't like it, and prefers the hands-on task of molding an offensive line.

Or, he could interview for the job and fail to receive an offer.

Whatever the case, the Steelers should go above and beyond to keep Munchak. His line has been one of the best in football in recent years. It's been fantastic protecting Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers quarterback has been sacked just twice. Plus, that group has paved the way for four 100-yard-plus games from James Conner already this season.

That's not to mention back-to-back 1,200-yard campaigns for Le'Veon Bell over the two previous seasons.

Eventually, this Steelers offensive line is going to have to rebuild. I'd hate to watch that knowing that Mike Munchak is on the other sideline in Orange and Brown.

Hopefully, one of the other names Jeremiah mentions pans out as a better candidate for Cleveland.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.