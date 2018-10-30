Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Feats of strength from Steelers' victory over Browns

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
Steelers running back James Conner breaks away from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for a touchdown in the second half of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Browns 33-18, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Don Wright/AP
As is tradition — dating all the way back to last week — we have decided that our "Airing of the Grievances" post after every Steelers game needed a complementary partner following wins.

So, to stay consistent, here are our "Feats of Strength" from the 33-18 victory over the Browns. Fortunately, there were many candidates to mention.


The jerseys

It was such a little thing. But the old block-number jerseys are so much better than the current rounded ones.

The Steelers made the change to rounded numbers in 1997. And I have no idea why. The classic ones they busted out Sunday against Cleveland stand out more. They are easier to read from the stands. Somehow they look tougher. More mean!

Art Rooney II should go back to them full time.


James Conner

The Steelers running back had 29 touches for 212 yards (146 rushing, 66 receiving).

And the big thing? He didn't fumble like he did in the fourth quarter of the season opener. In terms of rushing yards the past three weeks, the second-year Pitt product has gone from 110 yards, to 111 yards, to 146 Sunday.

He inspired the crowd so much that it spontaneously broke into "CONN-er, CONN-er" chants in the second half. Conner now leads the AFC in rushing with 599 yards.

The best moments of his game occurred in the third quarter when Conner ran over, around, and past the Browns defense en route to 60 yards on four carries in one drive to make the score 23-12. Conner capped that drive with a 12-yard touchdown.


The tackles

Al Villanueva and Matt Feiler were part of an offensive line that opened gaping holes in the Browns defensive front. And Conner exploited them.

But the two tackles stood out more than the rest of the offensive line for the job they did against Myles Garrett. Cleveland's star defensive end appeared unblockable at times. In Game 1 up in Cleveland, he had six tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Sunday, regardless of where he lined up, Garret wasn't close to the presence that he was six weeks ago.

Garret did have one sack. But that was the only tackle and quarterback pressure he registered the entire game.

Villanueva has been excellent the past three games. And Feiler is to be commended for holding up as well as he did in a spot start, replacing the injured Marcus Gilbert.


Vance McDonald

The tight end's stats were modest. Three catches for 47 yards doesn't necessarily stand out.

But this plating of Derrick Kindred sure did.

It wasn't like the Chris Conte stiff arm. But it was pretty good.


Pittsburgh

And finally, most importantly, there was plenty of strength being shown off the field as well.

A Steelers fan with a support sign during the Browns game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Photo by Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

 


Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

