First Call: Barry Foster's kickoff video, 'Hut Gut' garb, Klay goes off

In "First Call" today, the infamous Barry Foster kickoff video has been unearthed. There is a "Hut Gut" costume. Klay Thompson went off!

---

You knew this was coming

In the wake of that Steelers special teams debacle on the free kick Sunday, someone found the old clip of Barry Foster in San Francisco.

You probably heard this mentioned a few dozen times after Ryan Switzer let the Browns' free kick roll on the ground at Heinz Field.

Foster did something similar against the 49ers Sunday back in 1990.

Classic Clip of the Day....thanks to yesterday's special teams10/21/90After 49ers kick field goal to take 13-7 lead late in 3rd vs NFL's top defense, Barry Foster plays the kickoff (not a free kick) like a punt. SF won and Foster used this as motivation to reach new heights pic.twitter.com/F8TBB7WSkj — 3Rivers (@steelcitystar) October 29, 2018

My favorite part about that video is Mean Joe Greene on the sidelines looking like he wanted to snap Foster in two.

Those Steelers went on to lose that game 27-7. They finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

----

The people's choice

We already told you this morning that Steelers offensive line coach, Mike Munchak, has been thrown into the mix for the Browns' coaching vacancy after 2018 is done.

That makes great football sense. But "the people's choice" seems to be Cleveland's current offensive line coach, Bob Wylie. He was the rolly-polly comic relief on "Hard Knocks" this summer. You know, that "hut-gut guy."

GIF

The #Browns robbed us of the opportunity of witnessing Bob Wylie on the sidelines as an interim HC and that makes me sad. pic.twitter.com/Crj4byXEKy — Jesse Peel (@JPSportsRuckus) October 29, 2018

In case you forgot why he shot to popularity during the show, here's a reminder. Be warned, this is from HBO, so the language isn't exactly safe for work.

Twitter is demanding a promotion for Wylie.

Interim head coach Bob Wylie. Make it happen, @Browns ! pic.twitter.com/8bAxv1041Z — Kadin Pounders (@kadinhp) October 29, 2018

If Bob Wylie isn't the Browns interim head coach, all hope is lost pic.twitter.com/UfvuKxn1Vf — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) October 29, 2018

There are even "Hut Gut" Halloween costumes.

Genius costume idea: Pregnant Browns fan dresses up as Bob Wylie'SET HUT!' (via r/Browns, u/MichaelDayton) pic.twitter.com/vbwYmWsemN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 29, 2018

Do you think that if Wylie goes trick-or-treating tomorrow, someone might be kind enough to give him a left tackle instead of a Snickers bar?

---

At least they tried

Not much worked for the Bills against the Patriots on Monday during a 25-6 loss.

But they are being applauded for trying to pull off a Tecmo Super Bowl trick play .

OK, it went incomplete. But it was worth the effort.

----

Insert 'fire' emoji here

Golden State star Klay Thompson hit an NBA-record 14 three-point shots last night against Chicago. The Warriors won 149-124. Thompson had 52 points on 18-29 shooting. Here's a look at all 14 shots.

All 14 threes of Klay Thompson's historic NBA night pic.twitter.com/qRYSSajIRk — Chris Montano (@gswchris) October 30, 2018

Or, if you prefer a chart, we have that, too.

All 14 of Klay Thompson's threes from his NBA record setting performance in Chicago!52 PTS18-29 FGM (62.1%)NBA RECORD 14 3-Pointers14-24 3PFG (58.3%) pic.twitter.com/ZxaHRwWwoK — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 30, 2018

Was a straight-ahead shot from the top of the arc too easy or something, Klay?

---

Yup, that's impressive

Sports Illustrated posted this video of Vince Carter in warmups and posed a challenge.

Ooh, Ooh! I know the answer! Mr. Kotter! It's 41 years old.

Indeed. Vinsanity is 41 and still pulling off the Windmill.

Wait. If Vince Carter is 41 years old, then that makes me ... depressed.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.