Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Breakfast with Benz

First Call: Barry Foster's kickoff video, 'Hut Gut' garb, Klay goes off

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
Former Steelers running back Barry Foster
Eric Felack | Tribune-Review
Former Steelers running back Barry Foster

Updated 9 hours ago

In "First Call" today, the infamous Barry Foster kickoff video has been unearthed. There is a "Hut Gut" costume. Klay Thompson went off!

---

You knew this was coming

In the wake of that Steelers special teams debacle on the free kick Sunday, someone found the old clip of Barry Foster in San Francisco.

You probably heard this mentioned a few dozen times after Ryan Switzer let the Browns' free kick roll on the ground at Heinz Field.

Foster did something similar against the 49ers Sunday back in 1990.

My favorite part about that video is Mean Joe Greene on the sidelines looking like he wanted to snap Foster in two.

Those Steelers went on to lose that game 27-7. They finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

----

The people's choice

We already told you this morning that Steelers offensive line coach, Mike Munchak, has been thrown into the mix for the Browns' coaching vacancy after 2018 is done.

That makes great football sense. But "the people's choice" seems to be Cleveland's current offensive line coach, Bob Wylie. He was the rolly-polly comic relief on "Hard Knocks" this summer. You know, that "hut-gut guy."

GIF

In case you forgot why he shot to popularity during the show, here's a reminder. Be warned, this is from HBO, so the language isn't exactly safe for work.

Twitter is demanding a promotion for Wylie.

There are even "Hut Gut" Halloween costumes.

Do you think that if Wylie goes trick-or-treating tomorrow, someone might be kind enough to give him a left tackle instead of a Snickers bar?

---

At least they tried

Not much worked for the Bills against the Patriots on Monday during a 25-6 loss.

But they are being applauded for trying to pull off a Tecmo Super Bowl trick play .

OK, it went incomplete. But it was worth the effort.

----

Insert 'fire' emoji here

Golden State star Klay Thompson hit an NBA-record 14 three-point shots last night against Chicago. The Warriors won 149-124. Thompson had 52 points on 18-29 shooting. Here's a look at all 14 shots.

Or, if you prefer a chart, we have that, too.

Was a straight-ahead shot from the top of the arc too easy or something, Klay?

---

Yup, that's impressive

Sports Illustrated posted this video of Vince Carter in warmups and posed a challenge.

Ooh, Ooh! I know the answer! Mr. Kotter! It's 41 years old.

Indeed. Vinsanity is 41 and still pulling off the Windmill.

Wait. If Vince Carter is 41 years old, then that makes me ... depressed.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me