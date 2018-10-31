Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Hockey world unites for Pittsburgh in Penguins' return after synagogue shooting

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
The crowd at PPG Paints Arena stands for the national anthem before the Penguins-Islanders game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, after observing 11 seconds of silence in honor of the 11 victims of the shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill.
Matt Rosenberg | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh police chief Scott Schubert holds the Flag while two of the brave officers who were wounded in Saturday’s attack, Mike Smidga (l) and Anthony Burke drop the puck before the Penguins Islanders game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Many eyes in the hockey world Tuesday night were on Pittsburgh as the Penguins took home ice for the first time since 11 people were killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill.

Before playing the New York Islanders, the Penguins aired a video on their scoreboard and their TV broadcast portraying Pittsburgh's efforts to come together in the wake of the tragedy.

Don't worry. I only made it through the first 20 seconds of the video without tearing up, too. Let it out. It'll help.

After the video, the team asked for an 11-second moment of silence to honor those who died.

The team also welcomed two of the police officers wounded in the attack: Anthony Burke and Mike Smidga. They dropped the ceremonial opening puck.

The emotion of the evening wasn't lost on the Islanders.

"These guys put their lives on the line, and they put themselves in the line of danger to protect other people," captain Anders Lee told Newsday. "It was an honor for me to be able to meet them and shake their hand and share that moment with them."

Coach Barry Trotz heaped praise on the city. He referred to it as "beautiful," and said it was full of "great people."

Islander fans, as well as those of other teams, and the organizations themselves have been sending out thoughts of support from throughout all corners of the NHL.

The outreach seems to have found the hockey audience. AT&T SportsNet mentioned during the telecast that some Islanders fans of Jewish faith came to Pittsburgh to watch the game and made it a point to go to Squirrel Hill and local houses of worship to pray for the victims.

Also, the Penguins tweeted that they got so many people to turn out for blood donations, future appointments were needed to be scheduled.

It didn't stop with hockey, though. The "Men in Blazers" show made sure Pittsburgh was aware that the soccer world had our city in its thoughts, too.

The guys got a little help from the Riverhounds.

