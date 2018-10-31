Hockey world unites for Pittsburgh in Penguins' return after synagogue shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many eyes in the hockey world Tuesday night were on Pittsburgh as the Penguins took home ice for the first time since 11 people were killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill.

Before playing the New York Islanders, the Penguins aired a video on their scoreboard and their TV broadcast portraying Pittsburgh's efforts to come together in the wake of the tragedy.

Don't worry. I only made it through the first 20 seconds of the video without tearing up, too. Let it out. It'll help.

After the video, the team asked for an 11-second moment of silence to honor those who died.

11 seconds of silence for 11 lives lost.⁰Joyce FienbergRichard GottfriedRose MallingerJerry RabinowitzCecil RosenthalDavid RosenthalBernice SimonSylvan SimonDaniel SteinMelvin WaxIrving Younger pic.twitter.com/H3BkI9CvBC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 30, 2018

The team also welcomed two of the police officers wounded in the attack: Anthony Burke and Mike Smidga. They dropped the ceremonial opening puck.

The emotion of the evening wasn't lost on the Islanders.

"These guys put their lives on the line, and they put themselves in the line of danger to protect other people," captain Anders Lee told Newsday. "It was an honor for me to be able to meet them and shake their hand and share that moment with them."

Coach Barry Trotz heaped praise on the city. He referred to it as "beautiful," and said it was full of "great people."

Islander fans, as well as those of other teams, and the organizations themselves have been sending out thoughts of support from throughout all corners of the NHL.

As a Jewish Islanders fan, I am proud to see this on the Jerseys. At this point, I wouldn't mind seeing Pittsburgh win tonight. #PittsburghStrong #StrongerThanHate — Scott EWB (@baseballfan500) October 30, 2018

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs held a moment of silence for the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims. Class act. @MapleLeafs #TreeOfLifeSynagogue #Pittsburgh — Brenda Greenberg (@GreenbergBrenda) October 27, 2018

This lifelong Washington @Capitals fan applauds the Pittsburgh @Penguins and I join them in promoting love over hate. #StrongerThanHate https://t.co/fTDgPlLIRB https://t.co/tlAl0EbJxV — Gary Kriebel (@GaryKriebel) October 30, 2018

The outreach seems to have found the hockey audience. AT&T SportsNet mentioned during the telecast that some Islanders fans of Jewish faith came to Pittsburgh to watch the game and made it a point to go to Squirrel Hill and local houses of worship to pray for the victims.

Also, the Penguins tweeted that they got so many people to turn out for blood donations, future appointments were needed to be scheduled.

Update from yesterday's blood drive: So many people stopped by that we had to make appointments for future dates in order for everyone to donate. @VitalantPA collected 254 units, enough to save or directly impact 762 local lives.Thank you, Pittsburgh. You are incredible. pic.twitter.com/WmFMZXL0xt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 30, 2018

It didn't stop with hockey, though. The "Men in Blazers" show made sure Pittsburgh was aware that the soccer world had our city in its thoughts, too.

The guys got a little help from the Riverhounds.