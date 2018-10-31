How James Conner could impact a Steelers-Ravens game that might determine division winner
It's our weekly Breakfast With Benz wrap-up of the Mike Tomlin press conference. I'm joined by Joe Rutter, our Steelers beat writer at the Trib.
This Sunday's game against the Ravens is huge for the Steelers. It may well determine who wins the AFC North. So we start talking about that. Specifically, we get into how the evolution of James Conner's game may impact the outcome.
LISTEN: Tim Benz, Joe Rutter discuss Ravens week, James Conner's production
We also analyze where the Steelers stand in the big picture of the AFC at the halfway point of the 2018 campaign.
The trade deadline has come and gone. The Steelers didn't make a deal. Baltimore did. The Ravens grabbed Ty Montgomery from the Packers. Maybe the Steelers should've done something to upgrade at cornerback.
Speaking of which, what's the status of Artie Burns after his benching Sunday? And we tackle the latest logistical quandary surrounding the Le'Veon Bell saga.