Why the Ravens have regressed since beating Steelers in Week 4
Updated 3 hours ago
In Thursday's Breakfast with Benz podcast, I'm joined by Jeremy Conn of 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore to talk about the second Steelers-Ravens game of 2018. It's at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore.
We begin by analyzing the Ravens acquisition of Ty Montgomery. Then we investigate why Baltimore appears to have regressed in recent weeks since winning at Heinz Field. Conn says there is some fan "panic" in Baltimore these days.
LISTEN: Jeremy Conn, Tim Benz analyze Ravens heading into matchup vs. Steelers
Lamar Jackson is looming behind Joe Flacco. We dive into the timeline of getting him involved more often.
Is Baltimore over the shock of seeing Justin Tucker miss a kick? Did he just have a bad day against the Saints, or is he actually — you know — human?
The Ravens' use of the tight ends has been a real talking point in Pittsburgh this week. How will that play out Sunday? And we tackle the topics of Baltimore's secondary and John Harbaugh's future.