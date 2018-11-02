Tim Benz: 5 most memorable Steelers wins vs. Ravens in Baltimore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For as difficult as it feels every time the Steelers go to Baltimore, they actually haven't been that bad at M&T Bank Stadium. The Black and Gold are 9-11 in that building.

Some of the best seasons in the Bill Cowher-Mike Tomlin era were marked with crucial victories in Maryland. Granted, five of those nine wins occurred in the first five years that the stadium was open (1998-2003).

So, as the Steelers prepare for their 21st visit Sunday against the Ravens, I put together a list of my five favorite wins at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sept. 6, 1998

Few things are better than ruining a team's inaugural game in their new stadium.

I was at this one as a fan. The Ravens fan in front of me was hammered. He kept making bad, unfunny, drunken "Bus" puns directed at Jerome Bettis. He brought his teenage son, who appeared humiliated the whole time.

He should've been. I'm just going to go ahead and assume that those two are estranged now.

Anyway, it was a garbage game. Not really well-played. Both teams would finish below .500 that year.

The Steelers built up a 20-3 lead, and Baltimore chipped back. Kordell Stewart had 173 yards passing and two interceptions. Bettis had only 41 yards rushing.

Luckily, Eric Zeier relieved Jim Harbaugh (ironic, I know). So, the Ravens weren't exactly lighting it up either.

The Steelers held on to win 20-13 after a 68-yard punt from Josh Miller pinned the Ravens deep with little time left.

Yes. The biggest play of the game was probably a punt. But, again, the Steelers ruined Baltimore's opener in the new building. And I was there as a fan.

I ... will always ... have that. So, this game makes the list.

Dec. 16, 2001

One of my worst memories of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry was in November 2001 in Pittsburgh. That's when Kris Brown missed four field goals, and the Ravens won in their first visit to Heinz Field.

The Steelers rebounded and won their next five. When they traveled to Baltimore that December, fans held signs that read "Merry Kris-miss."

Well, Brown nailed two field goals. And Stewart had one of his best games ever, throwing for 333 yards and two touchdowns, including this 90-yarder to Bobby Shaw.

That win sunk Baltimore to 8-5 and improved the Steelers to 11-2. It effectively sewed up the division for the Steelers, and it gave them an opportunity to get the Ravens at home again in the playoffs.

The Steelers won that contest, too. Then, they hosted New England in the AFC Championship game and ...

... well, let's move on.

Dec. 2, 2012

The Charlie Batch game.

Ben Roethlisberger was hurt. So was Ray Lewis, by the way.

The Steelers were coming off a third straight loss in Cleveland, where they committed eight turnovers. Batch had been awful in that game, throwing three interceptions. But he was excellent that next week in Baltimore.

He went 25 for 36 for 274 yards and a touchdown against a Ravens team that had won nine of 11. I had never been so convinced the Steelers would lose a game as I was that day. Yet they pulled it out thanks to this Shaun Suisham field goal at the horn.

That kick improved the Steelers to 7-5 and dropped the Ravens to 9-3. The Steelers would miss the playoffs. The Ravens won the Super Bowl. But that was still a classic Steelers road win in their most hated stadium.

Dec. 18, 2008

It's the 10-year anniversary of this sucker.

The Steelers came in at 10-3. The Ravens were 9-4. Baltimore had lost at Heinz Field in overtime early in the season.

Trailing 9-3 in the fourth, the Steelers got a Jeff Reed field goal and this huge sack from Lawrence Timmons.

That set up a 92-yard drive from Roethlisberger which culminated in this controversial touchdown to Santonio Holmes.

The fact that still bothers folks in Baltimore make me very happy. The win set up Baltimore having to come to Pittsburgh for that unforgettable 2008 AFC Championship game.

After a win there, two weeks later, Holmes made a certain other touchdown catch in the end zone that Steelers fans may remember during Super Bowl XLIII.

Dec. 5, 2010

Without a doubt, my favorite Steelers regular-season game of all time.

It was basically an AFC North title game. The Ravens had won in Pittsburgh in Week 4. So Mike Tomlin's bunch needed this badly. Both clubs entered 8-3.

It had everything. Drama. Tension. Hard-hitting defense. Clutch offense.

Haloti Ngata broke Roethlisberger's nose in the first quarter.

Trailing 10-6, Troy Polamalu had his famous strip sack of Joe Flacco.

After LaMarr Woodley's return, Roethlisberger threw what Steelers fans consider the greatest incompletion in the history of the NFL, with Terrell Suggs draped all over him.

Then Big Ben completed one to Isaac Redman. "Red Zone" did the rest.

That gave the Steelers a 13-10 win and a path to the division crown, thus forcing another playoff trip to Pittsburgh for Baltimore. The Steelers turned that into a victory, too, en route to Super Bowl XLV.

Do I expect anything that memorable Sunday? No. But history might look back on the game fondly in Western Pennsylvania if the Steelers take care of business in the playoffs this year. And I think it's going to be a good matchup.

Steelers win 26-22.