Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: How likely is an on-campus football stadium at Pitt?

Tim Benz | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 6:09 a.m.
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke announces that Pitt will ad women's lacrosse to their lineup of sports teams at the University. The announcement took place Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Petersen Events Center
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke announces that Pitt will ad women's lacrosse to their lineup of sports teams at the University. The announcement took place Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Petersen Events Center

Updated 16 hours ago

On Thursday, TribLive's Jerry DiPaola reported that Pitt may still have hope when it comes to the idea of an on-campus football stadium.

That's right. That's still a talking point. After all these years. An on-campus football stadium at Pitt.

Yes ... it still is.

Heather Lyke, Pitt's athletic director, didn't shut down the conversation Thursday. She was conducting a news conference to announce the start of the women's lacrosse program. During that, she was asked about the prospect of a new football stadium on campus.

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Jerry DiPaola on Pitt's stadium prospects and more

"It is something we will always evaluate," she said. "You never know what can happen. With the right finances, there are a lot of things that can happen."

Of course, the money would need to be raised. But Lyke didn't rule it out, or brush off the question. In fact, it almost feels as if the door was left open on purpose.

I talked with Jerry about that on our "Breakfast with Benz" podcast. We also look at tonight's Panthers football game against Virginia, basketball ticket sales and that new women's lacrosse team.

