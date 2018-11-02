Podcast: How likely is an on-campus football stadium at Pitt?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Thursday, TribLive's Jerry DiPaola reported that Pitt may still have hope when it comes to the idea of an on-campus football stadium.

That's right. That's still a talking point. After all these years. An on-campus football stadium at Pitt.

Yes ... it still is.

Heather Lyke, Pitt's athletic director, didn't shut down the conversation Thursday. She was conducting a news conference to announce the start of the women's lacrosse program. During that, she was asked about the prospect of a new football stadium on campus.

"It is something we will always evaluate," she said. "You never know what can happen. With the right finances, there are a lot of things that can happen."

Of course, the money would need to be raised. But Lyke didn't rule it out, or brush off the question. In fact, it almost feels as if the door was left open on purpose.

