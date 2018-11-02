Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Football footnotes: Ravens coach mocks Steelers' Le'Veon Bell's absence, jet ski

Tim Benz | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell leaps over the Ravens' Brandon Carr in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

In this week's "Friday Football Footnotes," Baltimore's defensive coordinator takes a shot at Le'Veon Bell. Brian Billick takes a jab at Gregg Williams. Pitt players own the NFL in October. James Franklin gets a little too snippy.

'Wink' and a nod

It's almost as if Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is trying to bait Le'Veon Bell onto the field Sunday when the Steelers play in Baltimore.

I get the impression that Martindale is trying to sucker Bell into showing up today while he's out of shape, in hopes of dragging him into uniform at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend.

Check out these quotes from him about Bell's absence.

"There are a lot of stats (since 2015) that the Steelers are actually better without him," Martindale said via ESPN.com. "That might be why he's riding a jet ski down in Miami right now.

"What if Terry Bradshaw wants to come back and Lynn Swann? Oh, (expletive)."

Let's touch on a few things there.

1. Technically, we don't know if he is still on the jet ski. But I'll be darned if that's going to keep me from re-running that quote.

2. Would Bradshaw really want to play for "the cheerleader guy" after everything he said about Mike Tomlin? And if he does, do you think the dynamic might be a little worse between him and Ben Roethlisberger than it is between Mason Rudolph and Big Ben?

3. How do we think Lynn Swann's "WiFi" would be with Roethlisberger? Also, will Swann throw a Gatorade cooler in Baltimore if he doesn't get the ball enough like Antonio Brown did last year?

It appears these may be some of the numbers Martindale is talking about.

Or these.

Wait? Now am I doing the same thing as Martindale?

Hail (in the NFL) to Pitt

Let's hope the Pitt football program has as good of a day on Friday as it did on Thursday.

The Panthers are preparing to play Virginia on Friday night. On Thursday, recent alumni James Conner and Aaron Donald were named players of the month for October.

Conner gets the offensive award in the AFC, with 367 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 159 yards last month.

Meanwhile, Donald tallied eight sacks with the Rams earning him NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors.

Someone needs to explain this to him

Penn State coach James Franklin is taking some heat for how he responded to a question about the apparent leg injury impacting quarterback Trace McSorley.

I'm told the question was roughly, since Franklin "hasn't seen McSorley try to play through an injury of potential significance," then "what does he need to see him do in practice?"

McSorely hasn't missed a game in State College because of injury.

What Franklin doesn't grasp is that reporters understand he — and some others in his profession — will someday dress a player magically returning from injury.

Or a perceived healthy player may have to be benched.

Then, those of us in the media ask, "Well, why wasn't that disclosed?"

In that scenario, Franklin would be the first guy to say, "Because none of you asked."

So, James, that's why we ask. This isn't complicated stuff.

Touche!

Pittsburgh fans may not like Brian Billick. But he is smart. And he is occasionally witty.

Plus, he's never been afraid to jab the Browns in the collective ribs.

This week, Cleveland interim coach Gregg Williams made the claim that he has had 11 letters of inquiry and four offers to become a head coach again. He was fired from Buffalo in 2003 and has been a defensive coordinator ever since.

Billick, a former Ravens coach and current NFL network analyst, seems sarcastically dubious.

Brian, if you are sharing, I'll take a chunk of your healthy skepticism.

click me