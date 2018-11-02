Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Ex-Steeler Ike Taylor: 'I hated the Baltimore Ravens'

Tim Benz | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, right, breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, right, breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In today's "First Call," Ike Taylor waxes nostalgic about the Steelers-Ravens rivalry. Hue Jackson talks about getting fired. Remembering Willie Stargell and Willie McCovey.

I miss this

For those of you — like me — who think that the Ravens versus the Steelers rivalry isn't as heated as it used to be, you'll love hearing what former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor had to say.

He sat down with former teammate Bryant McFadden on his CBS Sports podcast.

"I love saying I hate them."

Gawd, I miss Ike!

Man behind the mask

More of us need to dress up as Jacques Plante at Halloween.

Yep, that's quite an anniversary. It really makes me scratch my head to think that, as recently as late October 1959, we were all stupid enough to think, "Yeah. It's totally normal to have goalies play hockey with no mask."

If you ever have the chance, check out the history of masks display at the Hockey Hall of Fame. It's incredibly cool. Plante's is there. The shape, style, and small scale of the original masks are really neat.

Willie and Willie

Around here, some people described Willie McCovey as San Francisco's Willie Stargell.

McCovey had 521 homers. Stargell had 475.

Stargell had 20 years in Pittsburgh. McCovey had 17 over two stints with the Giants. They both have a statue outside of their respective teams' stadiums.

The baseball world lost McCovey on Oct. 31. He was 80. He was recently hospitalized with an infection.

Accolades poured in from all over the baseball world. And someone dug up this classic photo as the two Willies were sharing a quiet moment.

Hue speaks

Hue Jackson gave an interview to Cleveland.com. He described himself as "surprised" that he was fired by the Browns, even though he was 3-36-1.

Jackson insisted the Browns' internal strife that was being discussed was blown out of proportion.

"I didn't perceive it (that way). I think you can disagree with people and not have it be discord. Discord to me is a strong word. It means there's always infighting. That's a pretty hot word.

"I know there was disagreements and rightfully so. Who doesn't disagree? But I think the term internal discord was a little much."

Regarding Todd Haley being hired as coordinator, he had this parting shot, "You look at our numbers with me calling the offense with less talent. Our numbers this year were the same or worse than our numbers last year with better players on offense."

The real thing

The Duquesne women's basketball team is picked to win the Atlantic 10. Now they are getting votes in the AP Top 25.

Dan Burt's club is returning five starters. Two players, Chassidy Omogrosso and Julijana Vojinovic, are on the preseason all-conference first team, and Kadri-Ann Lass was voted onto the second team. Conor Richardson was named to the preseason All-Defensive team.

The Dukes will visit TCU on Oct. 6 and Texas on Oct. 8 to start the year.

