Tim Benz podcast: Steelers Roundtable tackles Big Ben, Panthers, Cam Newton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's Steelers roundtable, Trib columnist Kevin Gorman joins me, as does Steelers writer Chris Adamski.

Among other Steelers topics, we dive into …

The upcoming showdown against the Panthers

Ben Roethlisberger's durability

Josh Dobbs' debut

Who would Phil Kessel be as a Steeler?

Steelers momentum

Facing Cam Newton

Carolina visits the Steelers Thursday night. The Panthers have only beaten the Steelers once in franchise history. That was the first meeting ever between the clubs in 1996. The Steelers proceeded to win the next five games, including a 37-19 victory in 2014 down in Charlotte. That was the most recent showdown.

It was also the only time the Black and Gold squared off against Cam Newton. He was 24-35 with a touchdown and no interceptions. But the Steelers sacked him three times and held him to seven yards rushing.

Meanwhile, Le'Veon Bell rushed for 147 yards. LeGarrette Blount popped off for 118.

The last time Carolina came to Pittsburgh was 2010. Jimmy Clausen was still the Panthers' quarterback. He managed only 72 yards passing, and the Steelers rolled 27-3.

LISTEN: Steelers Roundtable tackles Big Ben, Panthers, Cam Newton

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.