Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Steelers pass play for Dobbs, more strategy than risk

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs warms up before a game in Pittsburgh.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs warms up before a game in Pittsburgh.

I was right there with you.

Ben Roethlisberger goes out with an injury in the fourth quarter. Josh Dobbs comes in for his first snap as an NFL quarterback. He's backed up at his own five-yard line. It's second down with 20 yards to go.

"Of course he's just going to turn around and hand the ball to James Conn….Wait. What the heck is he doing?! He's going pass?! Why would they call a pass in this situat….

Oh. Great throw."

Yup. In that situation, Dobbs calmly walked into the game and zipped a 22-yard play-action completion to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"It's smart to attack," Dobbs said Tuesday. "Throw the ball down the field. Push it. Try to make a play to put yourself in the best position to keep the drive moving."

Well, sure. Yes. Under normal circumstances, of course. But these weren't normal circumstances. We're talking about a guy taking his first NFL regular-season snap. In Baltimore. In the shadow of his own goalpost.

It seems like an unnecessary risk, doesn't it?

Hmm. Not really when you think about it a little further.

First of all, you know the Ravens were thinking run just like anyone watching on TV in Pittsburgh. So they were going to buy the fake hand-off. And, they would've been loading up to stop the run. They weren't pinning their ears back or coming up with some sort of blitz scheme to attack Dobbs.

Why then slam Conner into a heavy front just to get a yard or two and set up something like a 3rd-and-18 from the eight-yard line? Because one of two eventualities was going to take place.

Now ...

a.) Dobbs' first throw in the regular season would've had to go against a Ravens defense knowing that a throw was coming on third down. They could attack with an aggressive pass rush and concentrate on confusing Dobbs in the secondary.

b.) Roethlisberger was going to have to come back in and face the same circumstances after having just absorbed a hit that knocked him out of the game.

So something that may have looked like an unnecessary gamble actually appears to have had a lot of functional logic. Plus, an extended media timeout also gave Dobbs a few extra moments to mentally prepare for the play.

"It's the fourth quarter; you've been standing on the sideline," Dobbs explained. "It's a little windy. A little chilly. You had time to get warmed up. Get a few snaps with (Maurkice) Pouncey.

"Just being able to make sure I was ready to go, that helped out a lot. And being sure I understood the situation and the play. That helped as well."

However, none of this happens if they don't trust Dobbs, a quarterback that hasn't stepped on the field since he won the backup job during the last preseason game.

"He gets a significant amount of first-team reps on Wednesdays," said head coach Mike Tomlin. "Some Wednesdays are better than others. But I like his mentality. And that mentality has continually put him in a position to be viewed in the ways that he has been viewed, and deliver in the ways he has delivered."

Well, he hadn't delivered at all prior to that throw. But one-for-one is a good start.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

