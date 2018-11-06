Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
First Call: Jaguars bummed over Steelers game-time flex

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 8:24 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

In "First Call" today, the Jacksonville Jaguars are upset about the Pittsburgh Steelers game getting flexed out of prime time, Brian Boyle gets a hat trick against the Penguins, and embarrassment for the Ottawa Senators.


Jaguars bummed

While many in Pittsburgh are happy that the Steelers don't have to play another prime time game, it was kind of a big deal in Jacksonville.

The Jags don't get a lot of prime time dates. And coming off a season where they wound up in the AFC Championship game last year, the players and fan base were looking forward to the publicity.

Well, so much for that. Next Sunday's game against the Steelers got flexed to a 1 p.m. kickoff in favor of Vikings vs. Bears.

"Feel very disrespected at times, but at the same time, we didn't earn it. We didn't earn it at all," defensive end Calais Campbell said via Jacksonville.com. "They want to see teams that they feel like are going to be contenders. And honestly, we have to earn that right again."

Defensive tackle Abry Jones added, "It's a results league, and we ain't got the results."

Head coach Doug Marrone changed the Jaguars' schedule coming out of their bye week. They desire to be more closely aligned with playing at 1 p.m. So he changed when the team practices and eats. In Marrone's words, he hoped to get the players' "body clocks right."

If it had to go down that way

There was nothing good about that Pittsburgh Penguins game last night. They lost 5-1 to New Jersey. That's four straight defeats — the past two coming by a combined 10-1 total at home.

The "It's just November. They'll wake up when it matters" narrative is wearing a little thin already.

But if the Penguins had to lose like that at PPG Paints Arena, at least they fell victim to the right guy on the right night.

Brian Boyle got his first hat trick in 12 seasons, netting three goals en route to a Devils victory on "Hockey Fights Cancer Night." Two weeks ago, it was discovered that Boyle was in remission for chronic myeloid leukemia. He played through treatments during the 2017-18 season and won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance as a result.

So, while no one in Black and Gold likes the result last night, that was at least a good storyline to take away from the evening.

Him, too?

Boyle wasn't alone. Anaheim's Cam Fowler got his first career hat trick as well. The third goal beat Columbus in overtime.

Fowler has played 576 games in the NHL. Whitehall product John Gibson had 24 saves for the win.

Uber oops

This is going to make the next team meeting awkward.

A video — presumably shot and uploaded to YouTube and Twitter by an Uber driver — shows seven members of the Ottawa Senators venting about their special teams and criticizing their assistant coach Marty Raymond.

Via the Ottawa Citizen, Senators forward Matt Duchene is seen complaining, "Marty Raymond, the only coach in NHL history to have the worst power play and the worst PK within a calendar year."

The paper goes on to write:

"Defenseman Chris Wideman, sitting in the front passenger seat, chirps in: 'Do you notice that when (Raymond) runs the video, if you actually do pay attention, he doesn't ever teach you anything? He just commentates what's happening.'

Then Duchene can be heard replying: 'Here's the other thing, too. We don't change anything, ever. So why do we even have a meeting? I haven't paid attention in three weeks.'"

The video was recorded while the team was playing in Arizona. There, according to ESPN, recording law requires only one-party consent.

The video was apparently shot by a camera on the rearview mirror. The players issued an apology through the team.

Sleight of hand

Marcus Mariota faked out the Cowboys on this touchdown. And it looks like Dion Lewis, too.

The Pitt product got dumped after it appears he thought he was getting the ball.

Jonnu Smith got it instead and scored. That was part of a 28-14 win by the Titans.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

