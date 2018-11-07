Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First Call: Is Le'Veon Bell back in Pittsburgh — playing hoops at LA Fitness?

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Is Steelers running back LeVeon Bell back in Pittsburgh? He was allegedly spotted playing basketball at a Pittsburgh-area LA Fitness.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Is Steelers running back LeVeon Bell back in Pittsburgh? He was allegedly spotted playing basketball at a Pittsburgh-area LA Fitness.

In "First Call" Wednesday, is Le'Veon Bell back in Pittsburgh playing basketball? We have no idea where Bryce Harper will be playing baseball next year. And we found the worst umpires ever.


Third career?

Get ready for the next step in the saga surrounding Le'Veon Bell. First, football. Then, rap.

Now? Onto the NBA?

We'll wait for that. But Bell has allegedly been spotted playing basketball at a Pittsburgh-area LA Fitness. It was initially reported as the gym in Bridgeville. Apparently, it was actually the one on McKnight Road.

Regardless, if it's for real — and if it's a current photo, Bell is back in the 'Burgh.

Now it's just a question of when — or if — he reports to the Steelers before the deadline of Nov. 13.

Two-sport bust?

Remember the official that somehow didn't call Vance McDonald down on that disputed play at the end of the second quarter Sunday in Baltimore?

I think he got a new job in the baseball world. Because this is the only call I've seen that was close to as bad as that one.

And then the first-base umpire said he held up, too?! If only I spoke Spanish. I'd love to hear what those commentators are saying about that one. Who is the Gene Steratore of Mexican League Baseball?

Half a billion, or nuthin'

ESPN is reporting that Bryce Harper shot down an "aggressive" contract offer from the Nationals.

However, it was less than the $400 million he is expected to make on the free agent market. And it had no opt-outs. So maybe it wasn't as aggressive as Washington's Mike Rizzo is suggesting, since it is believed Harper may get that much.

Just wait until the Pirates make their offer. That'll knock his socks off, I'm sure!

Justin Schultz feels your pain

We all know how bad it looked when Justin Schultz broke his leg in Montreal this year.

Erik Haula's knee injury was just as bad in the Las Vegas game against the Maple Leafs.

He took a check from Patrick Marleau. It does get dangerous along the boards. And this year it seems to be worse than normal. Haula had to leave on a stretcher.

Someone put a body on that guy!

I think this is the hockey equivalent of a football player going coast-to-coast untouched on a kickoff return.

That's New York's Neal Pionk in four-on-four play to break a 3-3 tie. Who hit the B button to start that spin move?

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

