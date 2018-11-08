Tim Benz podcast: Fantasy sports breakdown on Steelers-Panthers game

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Michael Keaton and Tom Hanks join Pittsburgh rally for synagogue shooting victims
Tim Benz | Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers during the first half of a preseason meeting between the teams in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Keith Srakocic/AP
It's our weekly fantasy sports podcast with Jeff Erickson of Rotowire. Jeff breaks down tonight's Steelers game against Carolina from a daily fantasy perspective. We look a some late gifts in terms of survivor pool scheduling. Lessons learned from quarterback drafting. The state of JuJu Smith-Schuster's game in fantasy versus actually on the field.

We also dive into fantasy MVPs and "LVPs," at the halfway point of the season.

LISTEN: Fantasy sports breakdown of Steelers-Panthers game

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

