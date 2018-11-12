Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Dion Lewis takes jab at former team after Titans top Patriots

Tim Benz | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) carries the ball against New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 34-10. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Updated 12 hours ago

Monday's "First Call" includes Dion Lewis slapping the Patriots, T.J. McConnell getting some love and Jared Goff topping Ben Roethlisberger's "Dilly Dilly."

This will go over big in Pittsburgh

Dion Lewis was so well-liked in Pittsburgh when he was at Pitt that he was even well-liked when he was — gasp — a Patriot!

Lewis isn't in New England anymore. He's with Tennessee now. And the Titans beat the Pats yesterday 34-10. He made sure to throw a parting shot at his former club.

"Hell yeah it's personal," Lewis said. "That's what happens when you go cheap. You get your (expletive) kicked."

If this plays out the way it normally does when New England is involved, the Patriots will get the Titans again in the playoffs and Lewis will have about 20 yards on 10 carries and fumble twice.

But, until then, I kinda liked that.

Touting T.J.

Chartiers Valley product T.J. McConnell hasn't been playing much with the 76ers of late.

The one-time Duquesne Duke didn't exceed eight minutes of playing time for seven games in a row.

On Saturday against Memphis, he blew up. McConnell drained seven of eight shots. He tallied 16 points and seven assists in 34 minutes.

The Sixers still lost 112-106. But he got wild praise from teammate Ben Simmons and coach Brett Brown.

McConnell averaged 22 minutes per game last year. He's at only 14 minutes this year. We'll see what he gets against Miami on Monday night.

Smooth move, Jared

If Jared Goff was merely fishing for a way to make contact with actress Halle Berry, it worked.

En route to a win over Seattle on Sunday, Goff used a "Halle Berry" check at the line of scrimmage. The TV broadcast caught it.

Ms. Berry picked it up herself.

And Goff "aw shucks-ed" the heck out of that response.

I had Goff ninth in my NFL MVP race before this smooth move. He's in the top five now.

Ground and pound

On Saturday afternoon at Heinz Field, the Pitt Panthers racked up 492 yards rushing on the way to a victory over Virginia Tech. The Hokies added 192 of their own for a total of 684.

Meanwhile, Duquesne was playing Sacred Heart at Art Rooney Field. Those two teams combined for 595 yards rushing as Duquesne held off Sacred Heart 28-24.

So that's 1,279 yards between the two games. That's about three quarters of a mile. There are only 2.8 miles between Duquesne University and Heinz Field.

If A.J. Hines and Qadree Ollison had gotten a few more carries, they could've met each other on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

A real "Baby Shark"

If you have young children, you probably know about "Baby Shark."

Even if you don't, you probably can't escape it.

I don't have kids, yet I have fallen victim to the brain-worm that is the "Baby Shark" video. Because, you know, I met a baby once. And, if you've met a baby within the last few years, you know "Baby Shark."

After all, the video has 234 million views on YouTube.

Well, this San Jose Sharks fan has taken it to a new level.

I'd keep typing but I can't ... stop ... thinking ... doo dooo dooo, dooo doo doo doo ... baby shark.

NOOOOOOOO!!!!

