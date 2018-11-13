Tim Benz: Can the Steelers finally exploit Jacksonville's offensive line?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heading into the Steelers' playoff game against Jacksonville last season, Pittsburgh fans and media — and even some in the locker room — seemed to have a pretty clear-cut opinion of the Jaguars.

After seeing the 30-9 beatdown administered by the Jags during the regular season at Heinz Field, most folks around these parts seemed to think:

• The Jags defense is frightening.

• Leonard Fournette is a beast.

• Quarterback Blake Bortles can be had.

• The offensive line is pretty good. But not great.

Those predictions resulted in a mixed bag of accuracy during the rematch.

The Jaguars defense allowed 42 points and 545 yards. Yet it also created two turnovers resulting in touchdowns. Bortles wasn't dynamic, but he was efficient, going 18-for-24 with no interceptions and a touchdown. And Fournette followed a 181-yard performance in the regular-season matchup with another 108 yards and three touchdowns.

But how about that Jags offensive line? It was a constant. For a unit with only moderate acclaim, the blockers looked like the 1995 Cowboys.

Between games, Steelers defenders mostly brushed off Fournette's success , chalking up the Game 1 yardage to one 90-yard gallop in garbage time.

“If you watch the film, guys weren't really getting blocked off the ball,” defensive end Stephon Tuitt said before the January rematch. “It's just holes. Gaps. They exploited our gaps really well.”

Also that week, defensive end Cameron Heyward claimed “it was just three or four plays” that hurt his team in the first game against Jacksonville.

In the playoff game, it was more like 40 plays as the Jaguars offense continually controlled the line of scrimmage and opened creases for Fournette, T.J. Yeldon and even a scrambling Bortles.

“We were able to get a hat on a hat,” Jacksonville offensive lineman A.J. Cann said after the win. “We stayed on our blocks. The running backs found holes and got positive yards.”

Throughout the two games, the Jaguars offensive line paved the way for 395 yards rushing and allowed just two sacks.

However, that unit hasn't been the same this year.

Andrew Norwell hasn't been as big of a free-agent upgrade as the team had hoped after he arrived from Carolina. Starting left tackle Cam Robinson went on injured reserve following a knee injury in Week 2. His backup, Josh Wells, also went on injured reserve with a groin injury, which has left James Walker and Ereck Flowers splitting reps. Given the reviews of Flowers' Jaguars debut last week, it may be a blessing in disguise that his knee tendinitis may keep him sidelined.

Center Brandon Linder got hurt against the Colts as well. He's also on IR with a knee problem. So Tyler Shatley will get the start in his place.

“That's why he's on the team,” Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said via Jacksonville.com. “We had him on the team to be the backup center, and we expect for him to go out there and play winning football for us.”

A ringing endorsement indeed.

To be fair, the Jags won twice in three games with Shatley as the center last season. One of them was the regular-season victory in Pittsburgh.

But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin seems unfazed about who blocks for Fournette.

“I don't know how significant that is,” he said Tuesday. “I think that Fournette is a significant element of it. When you start talking about a top-five draft talent, that has the run demeanor that he has, that's significant.”

On Sunday, Fournette played for the first time since Week 2. He scored twice, once on a reception. But he averaged just 2.2 yards per carry on 24 attempts.

So either he's not 100 percent healthy, or the Jags line really has regressed. Or both.

It appears the Steelers rush defense has vastly improved from where it left off in January. The unit is allowing just 90.8 yards per game. That's tops among AFC teams and fourth in the NFL. No team has exceeded 100 yards rushing against the Steelers since the Chiefs did it in Week 2. And no running back has eclipsed more than the 75 yards rushing that Kareem Hunt tallied in that game.

Conversely, given the injuries to Fournette and the line, Jacksonville is 26th in rushing at 94.6 yards per game.

If the Steelers are truly expecting a reversal of fortunes against Jacksonville, it's crucial to finally make the Jaguars offensive line look as pedestrian as it appears against the rest of league.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.