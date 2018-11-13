Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Can the Steelers finally exploit Jacksonville's offensive line?

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 13 hours ago

Heading into the Steelers' playoff game against Jacksonville last season, Pittsburgh fans and media — and even some in the locker room — seemed to have a pretty clear-cut opinion of the Jaguars.

After seeing the 30-9 beatdown administered by the Jags during the regular season at Heinz Field, most folks around these parts seemed to think:

• The Jags defense is frightening.

• Leonard Fournette is a beast.

• Quarterback Blake Bortles can be had.

• The offensive line is pretty good. But not great.

Those predictions resulted in a mixed bag of accuracy during the rematch.

The Jaguars defense allowed 42 points and 545 yards. Yet it also created two turnovers resulting in touchdowns. Bortles wasn't dynamic, but he was efficient, going 18-for-24 with no interceptions and a touchdown. And Fournette followed a 181-yard performance in the regular-season matchup with another 108 yards and three touchdowns.

But how about that Jags offensive line? It was a constant. For a unit with only moderate acclaim, the blockers looked like the 1995 Cowboys.

Between games, Steelers defenders mostly brushed off Fournette's success , chalking up the Game 1 yardage to one 90-yard gallop in garbage time.

“If you watch the film, guys weren't really getting blocked off the ball,” defensive end Stephon Tuitt said before the January rematch. “It's just holes. Gaps. They exploited our gaps really well.”

Also that week, defensive end Cameron Heyward claimed “it was just three or four plays” that hurt his team in the first game against Jacksonville.

In the playoff game, it was more like 40 plays as the Jaguars offense continually controlled the line of scrimmage and opened creases for Fournette, T.J. Yeldon and even a scrambling Bortles.

“We were able to get a hat on a hat,” Jacksonville offensive lineman A.J. Cann said after the win. “We stayed on our blocks. The running backs found holes and got positive yards.”

Throughout the two games, the Jaguars offensive line paved the way for 395 yards rushing and allowed just two sacks.

However, that unit hasn't been the same this year.

Andrew Norwell hasn't been as big of a free-agent upgrade as the team had hoped after he arrived from Carolina. Starting left tackle Cam Robinson went on injured reserve following a knee injury in Week 2. His backup, Josh Wells, also went on injured reserve with a groin injury, which has left James Walker and Ereck Flowers splitting reps. Given the reviews of Flowers' Jaguars debut last week, it may be a blessing in disguise that his knee tendinitis may keep him sidelined.

Center Brandon Linder got hurt against the Colts as well. He's also on IR with a knee problem. So Tyler Shatley will get the start in his place.

“That's why he's on the team,” Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said via Jacksonville.com. “We had him on the team to be the backup center, and we expect for him to go out there and play winning football for us.”

A ringing endorsement indeed.

To be fair, the Jags won twice in three games with Shatley as the center last season. One of them was the regular-season victory in Pittsburgh.

But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin seems unfazed about who blocks for Fournette.

“I don't know how significant that is,” he said Tuesday. “I think that Fournette is a significant element of it. When you start talking about a top-five draft talent, that has the run demeanor that he has, that's significant.”

On Sunday, Fournette played for the first time since Week 2. He scored twice, once on a reception. But he averaged just 2.2 yards per carry on 24 attempts.

So either he's not 100 percent healthy, or the Jags line really has regressed. Or both.

It appears the Steelers rush defense has vastly improved from where it left off in January. The unit is allowing just 90.8 yards per game. That's tops among AFC teams and fourth in the NFL. No team has exceeded 100 yards rushing against the Steelers since the Chiefs did it in Week 2. And no running back has eclipsed more than the 75 yards rushing that Kareem Hunt tallied in that game.

Conversely, given the injuries to Fournette and the line, Jacksonville is 26th in rushing at 94.6 yards per game.

If the Steelers are truly expecting a reversal of fortunes against Jacksonville, it's crucial to finally make the Jaguars offensive line look as pedestrian as it appears against the rest of league.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me