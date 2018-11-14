Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

U mad, bro? Tim Benz lashes out at Le'Veon Bell apologists

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Updated 3 hours ago

I'm not going to do this often. I promise. But, this morning, I feel the need to commandeer "U mad, bro?"

I know this is usually the section where I give you — my loyal and faithful and beloved readers — the chance to sound off about your angst in the Pittsburgh sports world.

However, today, I have to filibuster. Today, "U mad, bro?" becomes "Why I am mad, bro?!"

I can't let this rationalization, victimizing and martyr-making of Le'Veon Bell go unchecked.

For as reactionary and opinionated as I can be, I've been very fair to Bell throughout this entire franchise-tag process.

I've said that I would have preferred to see him sign at some point this year. I think the Steelers are better with him than without him, even given James Conner's superb season.

I fawn over him as a player. And I hate that some people morph their anger toward his absence with a warped, agenda-driven negative evaluation of his talents just because they are mad at him for failing to sign his franchise tender.

I can't get enough of watching Le'Veon Bell in Black and Gold. I'm sad that I won't see it anymore. I wished that at some point — even as recently as 3:59 p.m. Tuesday — he would've reported to the team.

But some of the pro-Bell reaction in the wake of his failure to sign before expiration of the franchise tag deadline was a joke. A total farce. Here are some examples.

Nobody's business but his own? How about all of the players in the locker room who were adversely impacted when the team couldn't use the $14.5 million held in reserve for his franchise tag when — back in July — Bell said he would show up.

I'll let him live his life. I just wish that he had allowed the Steelers to spend that money they had been saving for a guy who, apparently, decided he was never going to show up after he initially said he would.

I love you, Adam. You're my guy. But he was going to get paid at least $33 million in Pittsburgh. He overplayed his hand. And people aren't mad about him trying to get paid. They're mad about all that other stuff in your tweet.

Yeah. He'll make his money in 2019. How does that relate to his conduct in July 2018?

So, it's OK for the player to use the terms of the collective bargaining agreement to his advantage, but it's not OK for the team? Why is it incumbent on the team to rescind the tag just so the player can make his money? To be magnanimous? Please!

The team did understand it. That's why, after Bell said that, they asked him if he'd play on the tag.

Then he and his squawk box of an agent claimed he would "have the best year of his career."

Then, Bell changed his mind when Todd Gurley got more money than he and Adisa Bakari ever thought possible.

I'm trying to figure out what the goal is of all these bleeding-heart "leave Le'V alone" tweets and columns are all about. If you're doing it to be a contrarian, too many people are playing that card for it to be unique. Give it up.

This attempt to create a crucifixion narrative for Bell is sickening. He's not a running back Rosa Parks. He's not a societal trailblazer. He's a mercenary. He's in this for himself. Fine. It's America. He is a capitalist. But let's not pretend as if he is sacrificing himself for, like, Ito Smith or something.

He's acting in his own best interests. Why can't we simply say that instead of pandering on Twitter and acting like ol' Le'V is lashing out against "the man?"

He's not trying to reset the market for all of his running back peers anymore. Gurley did that already. He's merely trying to keep pace and finish in second place. That's all.

Stop romanticizing Bell's mission to get a few "likes" and "retweets." Let go of these "pity the player against the mean, nasty NFL" takes. They're weak in Bell's case.

You've picked the wrong protagonist.

