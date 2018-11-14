Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: Where Le'Veon Bell, Steelers stand after this debacle

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell before playing the Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
I'm joined by Trib columnist Kevin Gorman and Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter for this week's Steelers roundtable podcast. We wrap up Le'Veon Bell's decision day from multiple angles, including:

• Why Kevin thinks the Steelers share part of the blame

• My anger toward those trying to make a martyr of Bell

• Why this story isn't truly over yet

LISTEN: Steelers writers discuss Le'Veon Bell saga, preview Jaguars game

• Joe's opinion on what the Steelers will do with Bell after the 2018 season

• Our thoughts on whether the Steelers have enough depth at running back to handle a potential injury to James Conner

• Whether Bell and his agent, Adisa Bakari, messed up their strategy

We also have three different angles on the upcoming game against the Jaguars. Plus, we get to the most important development of the day: the fact that Joe Rutter has never watched the movie "Anchorman."

