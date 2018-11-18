Tim Benz: Roethlisberger's run, JuJu's catch lead Steelers' feats of strength

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I was mentally preparing to put "Feats of Strength" on the shelf for this week. After five straight victories, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were about to give one away to "a team with a losing record," as linebacker Vince Williams described.

But a frantic second-half comeback means that we can celebrate the moments of greatness — in between many that were awful — that led the Black and Gold to a 20-16 victory in Jacksonville.

Big Ben's game-winner

The play call was stupid. But it worked.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger insisted that his running the ball into the end zone wasn't "one of the first four options" on the play. And he said, "it almost looked like (the Jaguars' defense) knew what was coming." That appears to have been a shovel pass to Vance McDonald.

We'll get more into that during "Airing of Grievances." And it worked only because Roethlisberger was able to grind his way into the end zone through sheer will.

He even bounced off 330-pound Matt Feiler to do it.

Radio Sync'd Highlight: Big Ben runs it in for a last-second go-ahead TD vs. Jaguars, with Bill Hillgrove's radio call. pic.twitter.com/59Jik0iOBc — Benstonium (@Benstonium) November 18, 2018

"You know you have a timeout. So that helps. You can take a gamble or a chance," Roethlisberger said. "When you see (the goal line), you find a way to stretch out."

That's exactly what Roethlisberger did to break the plane by about an inch, an instant before his knee was dragged down.

The pass rush

For the first time in six weeks, the Steelers run defense was poor. Jacksonville totaled 179 yards rushing. That's a high mark against Keith Butler's defense for the season.

But the pass rush was effective. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had only 24 dropbacks. The Steelers had six sacks.

T.J. Watt and Javon Hargrave had two each. That's 37 on the season for the club. That's more than any team in the NFL.

"We just kept playing hard because we have a wonderful offense and a Hall of Fame quarterback," Hargrave said. "We knew we still had a chance when things weren't looking our way in the second half."

. @Jay_MostWanted gets to the QB for his 4th sack of the 2018 season, extending his single-season career high. pic.twitter.com/wZZsZAeDgP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 18, 2018

The secondary

Facing Bortles and the Jacksonville receivers isn't exactly the most difficult ask for a coverage unit. But the Jaguars completed only 10 passes on the day, despite the Steelers' increasing attempts to stuff the run as the game went along.

Bortles had only one pass completion over 20 yards. And that was a 26-yarder to a running back, Leonard Fournette.

Also, no Jaguars receiver had more than two receptions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

It took a while for Smith-Schuster to get going. He had two catches for 16 yards at halftime. But he was fantastic late in the game. He ended up with eight catches for 104 yards.

Four of those grabs came during the Steelers' two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, totaling 74 yards.

The most important of those receptions was a back-shoulder fade that went for 35 yards on the second play of the game-winning drive.

"Huge play. I tip my cap to him," Roethlisberger said of Smith-Schuster on that play. "We moved him around and put him in spots to win today. And he won for us.

"JuJu was kind of the hero today."

Vance McDonald

Roethlisberger connected with his tight end on just 3 of 6 attempts for 27 yards.

But his 11-yard touchdown to Vance McDonald to pull the Steelers within a field goal in the fourth quarter was a thing of beauty.

That was McDonald's third touchdown of the season.