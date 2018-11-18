Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Roethlisberger's run, JuJu's catch lead Steelers' feats of strength

Tim Benz | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leaps for the ball over the Jaguars' A.J. Bouye during their game at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Getty Images
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leaps for the ball over the Jaguars' A.J. Bouye during their game at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dives for the winning touchdown against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dives for the winning touchdown against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated 5 hours ago

I was mentally preparing to put "Feats of Strength" on the shelf for this week. After five straight victories, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were about to give one away to "a team with a losing record," as linebacker Vince Williams described.

But a frantic second-half comeback means that we can celebrate the moments of greatness — in between many that were awful — that led the Black and Gold to a 20-16 victory in Jacksonville.

Big Ben's game-winner

The play call was stupid. But it worked.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger insisted that his running the ball into the end zone wasn't "one of the first four options" on the play. And he said, "it almost looked like (the Jaguars' defense) knew what was coming." That appears to have been a shovel pass to Vance McDonald.

We'll get more into that during "Airing of Grievances." And it worked only because Roethlisberger was able to grind his way into the end zone through sheer will.

He even bounced off 330-pound Matt Feiler to do it.

"You know you have a timeout. So that helps. You can take a gamble or a chance," Roethlisberger said. "When you see (the goal line), you find a way to stretch out."

That's exactly what Roethlisberger did to break the plane by about an inch, an instant before his knee was dragged down.

The pass rush

For the first time in six weeks, the Steelers run defense was poor. Jacksonville totaled 179 yards rushing. That's a high mark against Keith Butler's defense for the season.

But the pass rush was effective. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had only 24 dropbacks. The Steelers had six sacks.

T.J. Watt and Javon Hargrave had two each. That's 37 on the season for the club. That's more than any team in the NFL.

"We just kept playing hard because we have a wonderful offense and a Hall of Fame quarterback," Hargrave said. "We knew we still had a chance when things weren't looking our way in the second half."

The secondary

Facing Bortles and the Jacksonville receivers isn't exactly the most difficult ask for a coverage unit. But the Jaguars completed only 10 passes on the day, despite the Steelers' increasing attempts to stuff the run as the game went along.

Bortles had only one pass completion over 20 yards. And that was a 26-yarder to a running back, Leonard Fournette.

Also, no Jaguars receiver had more than two receptions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

It took a while for Smith-Schuster to get going. He had two catches for 16 yards at halftime. But he was fantastic late in the game. He ended up with eight catches for 104 yards.

Four of those grabs came during the Steelers' two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, totaling 74 yards.

The most important of those receptions was a back-shoulder fade that went for 35 yards on the second play of the game-winning drive.

"Huge play. I tip my cap to him," Roethlisberger said of Smith-Schuster on that play. "We moved him around and put him in spots to win today. And he won for us.

"JuJu was kind of the hero today."

Vance McDonald

Roethlisberger connected with his tight end on just 3 of 6 attempts for 27 yards.

But his 11-yard touchdown to Vance McDonald to pull the Steelers within a field goal in the fourth quarter was a thing of beauty.

That was McDonald's third touchdown of the season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me