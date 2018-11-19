Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: An airing of grievances after Steelers' comeback win vs. Jaguars

Tim Benz | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) reacts after dropping a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) reacts after dropping a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, let, intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, let, intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The first 43 minutes of Sunday afternoon's game in Jacksonville was pretty depressing for Steelers fans.

The Black and Gold couldn't generate any offense. The team's defense couldn't stop the rush attack of the Jaguars. And Ben Roethlisberger was giving away the football faster than the Browns could deny interest in Condoleezza Rice for their head coaching vacancy.

Then came a 78-yard touchdown bomb from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown at the end of the third quarter, and the comeback was on.

By the time the game ended, the Steelers had scurried back from a 16-0 deficit to win 20-16.

There was plenty to celebrate. Most of those high points were highlighted in our weekly "Feats of Strength."

But win or lose, after every Steelers game, this is where we hold the "Airing of Grievances." And there were more than usual to vent about in the wake of a conference road win.

The last sequence

Yes, it resulted in the game-winning score with five seconds left on the clock. But I still hated a lot of things that led up to Roethlisberger's game-winning touchdown, including the deciding play call itself.

I wasn't a fan of Mike Tomlin's decision to let 18 seconds tick away before the two-minute warning. That's a mild gripe.

I really disliked the spike on first and goal, though. At that point, either use the remaining timeout or run a play as the Jaguars were still gathering their senses after Antonio Brown had just gained 25 yards to the 2-yard line.

I hated the fact that, even with a timeout in their pocket and 22 seconds remaining, the Steelers refused to run James Conner behind Roosevelt Nix at least once to attempt a scoring play. It would've involved at least one snap that didn't result in Roethlisberger risking a fourth interception with a throw into the end zone against the NFL's top-ranked pass defense.

And, just because the scoring play worked, it doesn't mean it was a smart play call in that situation.

Way too many moving parts. Way too risky. Way too complicated.

Roethlisberger ran that ball because he had to do so. In his words, that was the "fourth option." And he felt like the Jaguars "knew what was coming" before the snap, which appeared to be a shovel pass to Vance McDonald.

So, apparently, that play shows up enough on tape that it isn't a surprise to the opponent anymore.

The run defense

This has been a strong point of the Steelers defense for six weeks. It was leaky in Jacksonville.

I know Stephon Tuitt was absent, but the Jaguars played for much of the game with a fourth option at left tackle, a backup at center and fill-in at right guard.

The Steelers still got pushed around by Jacksonville in the run game, just as they did both times the teams played last year.

Javon Hargrave was good against the pass, gathering two sacks. But he and Daniel McCullers were often blocked easily on the rush. Others in the front seven did little to help win the line of scrimmage.

Leonard Fournette's 95 yards were the most by any running back this season against the Steelers. And Jacksonville's team total of 179 yards rushing was the most by any opponent this season.

James Conner's hands

The Steelers running back has come a long way as a pass catcher. But he had two crucial drops in the fourth quarter.

The first one happened with Jacksonville up 16-13 and 6:53 left in the game. It occurred on a fourth down and would've kept a Steelers drive alive.

The second one would've surely been a touchdown on a perfectly thrown ball by Roethlisberger with just under one minute remaining.

Some were mad that people were tweeting, "Le'Veon Bell would've caught that." Well, he would've. He caught a much more difficult pass against the Jags in the playoffs last year.

But the Steelers can't make him ink a contract he doesn't want to sign.

Conner's attempts

The Steelers should've used Conner on the ground more often early in the game before they went into wild comeback mode.

Neither Conner nor his offensive line was as good yesterday as they had been for the previous seven weeks. He averaged only 2.5 yards per carry. That was on just nine attempts, though.

The Jaguars defense was ranked first in the NFL against the pass and 19th against the run entering the game. Yesterday's results indicate that the Steelers should've been more patient trying to crack through in the run game as opposed to risking Roethlisberger throwing into a defense that picked him off three times and had two more interceptions nullified by penalties.

The roughing-the-passer rule

Again.

Calais Campbell got flagged for a bogus roughing-the-passer call on Roethlisberger. The dawn should never come up on a day when that is a penalty. Still, the officials felt the need to flag it under their awful interpretation of an equally awful rule.

Then, NFL officiating gum-flapper Gene Steratore came on CBS and said Yannick Ngakoue should've been flagged for one, too.

To be consistent, I suppose he was right. In the football world I prefer to live in, however, neither one would've been a penalty.

Jalen Ramsey's head warmer

Does he wear this every game? I just noticed it this week.

It was 73 degrees in Jacksonville at kickoff. And the guy was dressed like it's December in Buffalo.

If somehow that thing made him talk less, I'd be all in favor of it.

