Podcast: How the Steelers beat the Jaguars and what to expect in Denver
Updated 7 hours ago
It's our weekly Steelers roundtable. We post this every Wednesday after Tomlin's weekly press conference on the South Side.
Trib columnist Kevin Gorman and Steelers writer Chris Adamski join me. We discuss plenty of wide-ranging Steelers topics in the wake of the team's comeback win against the Jaguars.
LISTEN: Steelers writers preview Sunday's matchup vs. Broncos
• This Sunday's game in Denver. Are the Broncos better than we think? How good is their secondary? Will they stick with the run as long as the Jags did?
• JuJu Smith-Schuster is hitting another level. And Mike Tomlin is comparing him to Hines Ward.
• The Steelers' complete dismissal of Jacksonville's passing game last weekend.
• Remaining challenges after the trip to Colorado.
In Mike Tomlin terms, you can even hear that "moving train we need to jump on" in the background!