U mad, bro? Tim Benz says fans aren't as sick of Le'Veon Bell as they claim

This week's "U mad, bro?" includes shots at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Murray and, well, me.

Here's one response to my post about ESPN's story suggesting the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell would've reached an agreement for him to report last week if the Steelers had waved their use of a tag next year.

It's just one response. But I got a dozen others like it in various forms.

Why are you still talking about bell? Who cares? Move on — Hazzyness (@Hazzyness) November 20, 2018

The more Steelers fans tweet me that they "don't care" about Bell, the more I think you care and you feel jilted. The more Steelers fans tell me to "move on," the more I know you are hung up on him.

Venting like that is cathartic. It's just not honest. Every Bell story we post gets tons of traffic. Every time I bring him up on the radio, the phone lines blink in a matter of seconds.

His absence is still a hot topic. And it will be until we know which team gets him next year. Feigning disinterest to hide your anger over the situation is a thin facade.

Nick likes the idea of the Steelers trying to tag Le'Veon Bell again next year, just for the sake of screwing him over.

"I like the idea of the Steelers being PETTY! I would be. I'd want to hurt his career going forward on purpose if I could."

Nick, no one enjoys being petty more than me. This weekly post illustrates that.

I get that your email felt good to send. But you're being silly.

Why be "petty" at the expense of hurting the club? If you tag Bell again and he refuses to show up again, you are just putting yourself through the same process and drama in 2019 that you endured in 2018.

Furthermore, you are tying up funds against the cap that could otherwise be used to bolster your roster.

Spite is fun. Intelligence is better. The Steelers can't restrict Bell from playing forever. The longer they try, the more they hurt themselves.

Matt disagrees with my column stating that the Penguins need to play Matt Murray full time and cease platooning him with Casey DeSmith.

Murray has .887 sv with 4.08 gaa — Matt (@PengWin81) November 20, 2018

Yes. I'm aware. I inserted those exact numbers in the column. In the fourth paragraph. Thanks for the help, Matt.

That doesn't change my premise. Murray has won two Stanley Cups for this team. They made a seismic, franchise-changing move deciding to keep him over Marc-Andre Fleury before last season began.

The Penguins shouldn't scrap that decision and turn him into DeSmith's backup after two bad months.

For the record, DeSmith's numbers are better. But only slightly above average by league standards. He's only won three of nine decisions himself.

Michael didn't like this passage from my story that the Trib tweeted out.

Always a dig at the Pitt guy Tim that the best you got from a Syracuse grad? You are a clown bad performance guys dropped two balls happens to everyone including AB Sunday bit always the little dig — Michael Claus (@MichaelClaus4) November 20, 2018

To be clear, that was one line from a story that was a "pull-quote" which I didn't even tweet out myself.

It was a single thought from a story that was 95 percent about Bell. Not Conner.

This is a predictable, overly sensitive, typically childish, whiny Pitt fan tweet. I've barfed praise all over Conner for six weeks. Then I was appropriately critical after a game where he deserved it, and this guy acts like Conner is being crucified. I've never seen a fan base so eager to be offended — over anything — as Pitt's is.

Finally, this hot take during the Jacksonville game aged well.

Tomlin should yank Ben. He clearly doesn't have it and this game is over. #Steelers — Chris Morelli (@ChrisMorelli) November 18, 2018

Good call.