First call: Penguins ride multiple milestones in Winnipeg win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" Wednesday, a milestone goal helps the Penguins. Penn State hoops scores a surprising win. And Antonio Brown is now celebrating all that attention he used to hate.

Enjoy it!

This is quite the milestone goal.

Our wish for a third goal... It has been GRANTed.Wilson with an assist (his first NHL point). Maatta with the other assist (his 100th NHL point). pic.twitter.com/Gj1Cbm1s7N — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 28, 2018

Derek Grant scored it for the Penguins. It was his first as a member of the team.

Garrett Wilson got his first NHL point with an assist.

Olli Maatta got his 100th point on the other assist.

It was an important marker, too. That tied the game against Winnipeg at 3-3. Zach Aston-Reese added the game-winner nine minutes later.

Business is boomin'

For a guy who was publicly fretting about getting too much attention this offseason, Antonio Brown sure seems happy with amount of social media peeps he has.

A.B. is giving away a pair of custom-painted cleats on Instagram to a fan to celebrate getting follower No. 3 million.

That's a nice way to keep the fans smiling. Maybe with that many followers, Brown can now figure out why people were showing up to his "private" offseason workouts when he was publicly posting video of them.

AFC North hot seats?

ESPN compiled a list of coaches on the hot seat between now and the playoffs. Two AFC North coaches are on it in the "warm" category.

The page says John Harbaugh in Baltimore may get bailed out by experimenting with Lamar Jackson late in the year. And Marvin Lewis may stay with the Bengals just because, well, they "don't work the way other teams do."

Of course, Hue Jackson already got fired in Cleveland. And Mike Tomlin was in the very safe "cold seat" category.

Nice upset

The Penn State basketball team scored a big upset in the ACC-Big Ten challenge. The Nittany Lions took down Virginia Tech, 63-62.

Chalk one up for @B1GMBBall ! @PennStateMBB knocks off No. 13 Virginia Tech and shut the Hokies down when it mattered: pic.twitter.com/yGwA8Zl4jk — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2018

Myreon Jones had 19 points to lead the way for Penn State.

The Hokies had been 5-0 and ranked 13th in the country. The Nittany Lions improve to 4-2.

Turning things around?

After getting swept by Penn State and allowing 18 goals in the process two weeks ago, the Robert Morris men's hockey team bounced back after their bye weekend. They enjoyed a sweep of Mercyhurst last weekend, winning 3-1 and 7-1.

Two players earned Atlantic Hockey Association weekly honors for their play over the weekend.

Eric Israel was the defensive player of the week. The senior defenseman had a goal and two assists. Francis Marrotte was the goaltender of the week making 55 saves on 57 shots on goal.