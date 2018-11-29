Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz podcast: I asked Lonnie Chisenhall if he's the 2019 Corey Dickerson

Tim Benz | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Lonnie Chisenhall and Corey Dickerson
Associated Press
Lonnie Chisenhall and Corey Dickerson

Updated 2 hours ago

Corey Dickerson 2.0? Yeah. Maybe.

That appears to be the hope of the Pirates when it comes to the signing of Lonnie Chisenhall.

Like Dickerson, Chisenhall appears to be a guy who hit a "sell by" date with his former club, even though a worthy bat still appears to exist.

Chisenhall hit .321 with an OPS of .846 in just 29 games last year. He was slowed by calf injuries.

His best, full year was 2014. That's when Chisenhall — originally drafted by the Pirates in 2006 — hit .280 with 13 homers in 533 plate appearances.

Dickerson was 28 when the Pirates traded for him last year. He impressed with a .300 batting average, an OPS of .804, and a Gold Glove.

Chisenhall is 29. Both are left-handed bats who play the outfield. Both are replacing players who were recently deemed to be cornerstones of the Pirates.

Dickerson jumped into left field when Starling Marte moved to center as Andrew McCutchen was dealt to San Francisco.

The goal appears to have Chisenhall play right field while Gregory Polanco recovers from a knee injury.

When Polanco comes back, look for Chisenhall to be a left-handed bat off the bench and a platoon outfielder. He may also help in the infield, seeing as he used to play third base.

I think we all know the Pirates weren't going to go out and get Bryce Harper to play right field. After signing no one in free agency last year, I was concerned they were going to go with Jordan Luplow ­— who eventually got traded himself to the Indians on Nov. 14 — or any other combination that came to mind to fill the void while Polanco rehabs.

So, even though Chisenhall may not be a huge name to join the team, much like when they picked up Dickerson ... it's something.

At $2.75 million — with $3 million in incentives — that shouldn't be an excuse for the Pirates to stop spending this off-season. They are a team that has the pitching to contend for at least a wild card next year.

But the bats need to be better. The hole in right field and the lack of depth off the bench were two of the most concerning aspects in that regard.

Chisenhall isn't a cure-all. But acquiring him appears to be a step in the right direction.

Chisenhall joins me for the Thursday podcast. We talk about overcoming injuries, his role before and after Polanco's return, the transition to right field from third base, and the irony of now playing for a team that once drafted him.

LISTEN: Tim Benz: I asked Lonnie Chisenhall if he's the 2019 Corey Dickerson

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me