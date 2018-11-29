U mad bro? Readers vent about Steelers loss, NHL refs, Le'Veon Bell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "U mad, bro?" this week, there is much venting! You sound off about hockey officiating, Le'Veon Bell flirting with the Colts, and the Steelers offensive strategy.

After the loss in Denver, I wrote that the Pittsburgh Steelers "playing down to the level of competition on the road under Tomlin" thing is back. They tied Cleveland, lost to Denver, and needed a miracle to beat the Jaguars.

This guy begs to differ with that opinion.

Tim, they've won something like 16 outta 18 road games. What do you suggest they do differently other than go undefeated? — N.G. (@NickGozz24) November 26, 2018

I dunno. What do you suggest they do to avoid constantly having to go through a playoff bracket which features a potential trip to Foxboro?

ESPN's John Buccigross is mad about that non-call against Gabriel Landeskog near the end of the Penguins game in Colorado Wednesday night.

Join the club, Bucci!

Terrible no call on Letang getting tripped. Bad refereeing pic.twitter.com/H1NFyfjAqD — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 29, 2018

My goodness! Even Al Riveron would tell you that should've been a trip.

That led to an empty-net goal to make the score 5-3 Colorado. They'd score again after Tristan Jarry was put back into the net for a 6-3 final score.

For the record, it probably should've been icing, too, before the trip took place.

But, hey, who's counting?

John replied to my story about Le'Veon Bell flirting with the Indianapolis Colts on Instagram.

"Who cares"

— John

Who cares, John? You do. Or else you wouldn't have taken the time to click on the story and send a response via email. You sound like a jilted boyfriend who pretends to blow off news of his ex's new guy and then goes through every one of his pictures on Facebook when no one is watching.

Plus, you should care. When a former All Pro is about to leave your team for another club, it's news. Especially when that club may be another AFC playoff foe.

Stop acting. It's transparent. "Thou doth protest too much."

Angelo doesn't agree with my stance that the Steelers should run the ball more often .

How many times did they run it 3 weeks ago when they scored 52??? Do some homework. They have passed more often all year long and have the league's 4th best offense and 2nd best red zone offense. — Angelo Giannini (@AngeloSGiannini) November 28, 2018

Well, they ran it more than they threw it versus Carolina. That was the only time this year that happened, in fact. And part of the reason why their red-zone offense has been so good is the run game — James Conner has seven touchdowns of five yards or less. Maybe you should do the homework, Angelo?

By the way, their red-zone offense is vastly improved in large part because they ran in the red zone more often during the first five victories in their six-game win streak.

I've publicly disagreed with Mike Tomlin's postgame assessment that the only reason why the Steelers lost to Denver was because of the turnover ratio.

This stance was not met with universal agreement.

Denver directly scored 14 pts off TOs & Pittsburgh directly lost 14 pts (Grimble & Ben's last second INT) at LEAST. I believe they would've also scored on the drive Conner fumbled. Like the man said, if you're looking for any other reason, stop wasting your time. Or word count. — King Creole (Independent Libertarian - Dirty Souf) (@UncutPod) November 26, 2018

You're right. Their run defense was totally fine. Vance McDonald and James Washington didn't drop any passes. And their red-zone play calling was superb ... hence the interception and the need for a trick play to bail them out.

But, please, by all means, lap up this serving of coach speak and ask for seconds.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.