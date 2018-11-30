Tim Benz podcast: Previewing Steelers-Chargers game with ESPN's Eric Williams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On the Friday "Breakfast With Benz" podcast, I'm joined by Eric Williams of ESPN.com. He covers the Los Angeles Chargers. They visit Heinz Field on Sunday night at 8:20.

We preview the game by looking at the time change for the kickoff and whether that benefits the Steelers or L.A.

Then there is the impact of Melvin Gordon's injury at running back. We dive into how that may alter the Chargers' offensive approach. Is Austin Ekeler capable of mitigating Gordon's absence?

The debate has sparked here in Pittsburgh about how the Steelers defense should best brace itself for the Chargers' versatile receiving group. Eric describes how the pass catchers may be deployed.

We also discuss:

• Philip Rivers, on and off the field.

• How much Antonio Gates has left in the tank.

• Strengths and weaknesses of the Chargers' defense.

• How the move from San Diego is working out so far for the franchise.

• The idea of the Steelers using James Conner a lot Sunday. Eric endorses it. Will the Steelers listen?

