Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First Call: Fighter KO's ref, Pitt a huge underdog, Fletcher to run Flyers?

Tim Benz | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Dabo Swinney (center) and his Clemson Tigers are headed to the ACC championship against Pitt in Charlotte, N.C.
Bob Leverone/AP
Dabo Swinney (center) and his Clemson Tigers are headed to the ACC championship against Pitt in Charlotte, N.C.

Updated 12 hours ago

In "First Call" Friday, the Panthers are a huge long shot against Clemson. A former Pittsburgh Penguins front-office member may be in charge of the Flyers. And Erik Karlsson's epic "press conference."

What the wise guys say

When the odds opened for the ACC title game, you may have thought, "Wow, that's a lot of points."

Clemson was initially a 24-point favorite over Pitt. According to the gambling public, that wasn't enough. The line is now up to 27.5 according to Odds Shark.

Keep in mind, though, the Panthers upset the Tigers despite being 21-point underdogs at Clemson in 2016.

My bad!

Check out this footage of a Muay Thai fighter blasting his opponent — and the official.

Gou Dakui delivered the double-knock-out blow .

I don't know about you, but the one thing that raced through my mind was, "Why did this have to happen to any official ... aside from the jerks who missed the icing and tripping calls at the end of the Penguins-Avalanche game on Wednesday?"

That was quick

San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson wanted no part of questions from the Toronto media about his much ballyhooed, impending return to Ottawa.

How about that! A no-question, media-scrum walk out. He was the human version of the Grandpa Simpson meme on Twitter.

The Sharks play the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday. Karlsson won two Norris trophies during eight seasons there.

'Sup, Chuck?

I always liked Chuck Fletcher when he was here in Pittsburgh.

That doesn't mean I have to like this.

Wait. Does that comment make me seem like Baker Mayfield?

Fletcher — a former assistant general manager with the Penguins — is apparently poised to take the vacant Flyers GM job.

If the rumors are true, he'd be replacing the deposed boss of the Orange and Black, Ron Hextall. Fletcher was most recently a GM with the Minnesota Wild.

Good for Chuck. And by "good for Chuck," what I really mean is, "Chuck is dead to us."

Unless, of course, Fletcher's first move as general manager is to fire "Gritty," the mascot. Then I'll know his heart is still in the right place.

Stupid orange blob.

Shorthanded

When Robert Morris plays hockey against Sacred Heart this weekend, it'll do so without some key players.

Suspensions from extracurricular, excessive physicality last weekend in a series against Mercyhurst will carry over to this weekend's games for the Colonials. The details of the discipline are explained here .

The bottom line is that Colonials points leader Alex Tonge will be out Friday against the Pioneers. Fellow forward Nick Prkusic will miss both games. And defenseman Geoff Lawson is being benched as well, after getting a misconduct penalty last weekend.

Mercyhurst players Taylor Best, Joseph Duszak, and Michael Bevilacqua also received suspensions.

RMU won both games against Mercyhurst, so the Colonials will be carrying a two-game winning streak into the weekend series at Sacred Heart, which hasn't won since Nov. 9 against Army. The Colonials are 5-6-1, while SHU is 2-7-2.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me