Breakfast with Benz

Friday Football Footnotes: Nate Washington's ring, Whisenhunt back to college?, Ravens stick with Lamar

Tim Benz | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, shakes hands with Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) after an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This week's "Friday Football Footnotes" takes a look at Nate Washington's not-so-split loyalties, the Baltimore quarterback situation, the second dawn of the XFL, and another potential move for "Coach Wiz."

Well, duh!

This had to be a no-brainer, right?

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Nate Washington had a bit of a scheduling conflict. This weekend marks both the Steelers' 10-year anniversary celebration of the Super Bowl XLIII trophy and Tennessee Titans alumni weekend .

Washington played for both teams. Guess which event he will be attending.

Yes, Washington's absence was noted by some in the Titans fan base. But Washington tried to explain his decision on Twitter.

Based on the comments below his post, Titans fans seem to understand.

That said, Washington played 96 games with Titans and just 49 in Pittsburgh. He also had 203 more catches, 2,886 more yards, and 16 more touchdowns with the Titans than he did here.

But a ring is a ring.

Off to Tech?

Speaking of that Steelers win over Arizona, the guy who was on the other sideline as head coach that day may have a college job interview.

Ken Whisenhunt is rumored to be a target of Georgia Tech to take over for Paul Johnson. ESPN reports he'll have an interview this weekend before the Chargers game at Heinz Field.

Whisenhunt is a Yellow Jacket alum. He is a former offensive coordinator here in Pittsburgh. He currently has that title with the Chargers. And he served as head coach for the Cardinals and the Titans.

His last college stop was at Vanderbilt in 1995-'96 where he was a special teams and tight ends coach.

Brrr

I guess San Francisco's Richard Sherman misses Seattle's Russell Wilson very little.

The former Seahawks cornerback will line up opposite his one-time quarterback on Sunday. And there appears to be a chill about their relationship.

This will be Sherman's first time back in Seattle since becoming a member of the 49ers. The teams play again in San Francisco in two weeks.

No Joe?

Steelers fans keeping an eye on the Ravens should expect more Lamar Jackson at quarterback. It doesn't look like Joe Flacco will be ready to play. So, he'll sit again as Jackson gets a third-straight start.

In his first two starts, Jackson won games against the Raiders and Bengals. He rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown. He's passed for 328 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions.

This will be Jackson's first road start on Sunday. It's in Atlanta. The Ravens are 6-5. The Falcons are 4-7. And Baltimore currently occupies the second AFC wild card spot.

This is the XFL!

Well, it will be come next Wednesday.

That's when the league will announce the destinations for its eight-team league.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of American Football has its cities set. They are Memphis, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Birmingham, Atlanta, Orlando, and San Diego.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

