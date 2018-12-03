Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 33-30 on Sunday night at home. Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter and I recap the defeat in this Breakfast with Benz postgame podcast.

We weren't kind. Nor should we have been.

The Steelers defense was awful in the second half. The special teams were an adventure. The team keeps losing the turnover battle.

They are injured, slumping, and seeing their division lead slip away.

The defensive scheme to cover Keenan Allen was dumb. They got busted for costly penalties. And the officiating didn't help.

Aside from that, well, it was a nice warm night at Heinz Field.

Did we miss anything? You decide for yourself.

LISTEN: Tim Benz: Breaking down the Steelers-Chargers game with Joe Rutter

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.