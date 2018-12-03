Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Breaking down the Steelers-Chargers game with Joe Rutter

Tim Benz | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
The Chargers' Jatavis Brown is called for a personal foul on his hit on the Steelers' Ryan Switzer in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Chargers' Jatavis Brown is called for a personal foul on his hit on the Steelers' Ryan Switzer in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 33-30 on Sunday night at home. Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter and I recap the defeat in this Breakfast with Benz postgame podcast.

We weren't kind. Nor should we have been.

The Steelers defense was awful in the second half. The special teams were an adventure. The team keeps losing the turnover battle.

They are injured, slumping, and seeing their division lead slip away.

The defensive scheme to cover Keenan Allen was dumb. They got busted for costly penalties. And the officiating didn't help.

Aside from that, well, it was a nice warm night at Heinz Field.

Did we miss anything? You decide for yourself.

LISTEN: Tim Benz: Breaking down the Steelers-Chargers game with Joe Rutter

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

