What will it take for Steelers to break Oakland losing streak?
Updated 17 hours ago
On the Friday “Breakfast With Benz” podcast, I’m joined by Chris Townsend of the Raiders Radio Network. We preview Sunday’s game for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland.
The “Black Hole” has been a house of horrors for the Steelers. But Chris doesn’t seem to think that is going to matter much this time around.
LISTEN: Tim Benz, Chris Townsend break down Steelers-Raiders matchup
From a tactical standpoint, we talk about trying to stop Raiders tight end Jared Cook. There’s one guy Ben Roethlisberger should avoid on the Oakland defense. And we perhaps find one ray of optimism for the 2-10 Silver and Black.
Chris also gets into the pending move to Las Vegas. The Martavis Bryant trade debacle comes up. And why has year one under Jon Gruden gone so wrong?
Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.