Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Guilty verdict against Westmoreland sheriff turns into mistrial after juror changes mind
Breakfast with Benz

What will it take for Steelers to break Oakland losing streak?

Tim Benz | Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is hit by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Kevin Burnett, rear, and defensive tackle Vance Walker (98) while passing during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013. The Raiders won 21-18. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is hit by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Kevin Burnett, rear, and defensive tackle Vance Walker (98) while passing during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013. The Raiders won 21-18. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Updated 17 hours ago

On the Friday “Breakfast With Benz” podcast, I’m joined by Chris Townsend of the Raiders Radio Network. We preview Sunday’s game for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland.

The “Black Hole” has been a house of horrors for the Steelers. But Chris doesn’t seem to think that is going to matter much this time around.

•••

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Chris Townsend break down Steelers-Raiders matchup

•••

From a tactical standpoint, we talk about trying to stop Raiders tight end Jared Cook. There’s one guy Ben Roethlisberger should avoid on the Oakland defense. And we perhaps find one ray of optimism for the 2-10 Silver and Black.

Chris also gets into the pending move to Las Vegas. The Martavis Bryant trade debacle comes up. And why has year one under Jon Gruden gone so wrong?

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me