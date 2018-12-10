First call: Chris Boswell, professional choke artist; Saquon Barkley goes wild

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call," another look at Chris Boswell's failure, Saquon Barkley's success and an eye-popping Patrick Mahomes pass.

Well, now it's personal

Football fans — presumably frustrated Steelers fans — have ramped up their anger toward struggling kicker Chris Boswell in the most personal way possible.

They've attacked his Wikipedia page.

Choke artist is profession, now? Is there a union?

And as far as "former" goes, I can't say that's official.

Yet.

Is that allowed?

When they pull people out of the stands to do the "make four shots and win a car" thing, you should have to declare that you are a former Division I hoops player before you compete, right?

I JUST WON A CAR. THAT WAS EASY. pic.twitter.com/LICabfPgw2 — Nicole Kornet (@NicKorn1) December 8, 2018

That's Nicole Kornet. She used to play basketball at UCLA. And she made all four shots.

On her birthday.

And apparently, she didn't get the car after all. According to a tweet on her feed, UCLA told her in advance that she couldn't get the car if she won because of her alumni athlete status, but she did the contest anyway for fun.

"Sports Illustrated" and ESPN picked up on the story. Whoever the car maker is should give her a car anyway for the free publicity.

Barkley blows 'em away

Penn State product Saquon Barkley continues to wow the NFL. This 78-yard run happened in the first half.

That was part of 170 yards rushing and 27 more receiving in a 40-16 Giants win. He's had four straight games with over 100 yards on the ground, giving him 1,124 rushing yards on the season.

That's good for third in the NFL. Only Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley have more.

Going bad in the Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 14-3 lead at home against New Orleans. They have fallen to 5-8. And tensions are getting high.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and his center Ryan Jensen got into it on the sidelines.

Jameis Winston yelling at his center pic.twitter.com/lJHyM5tmbC — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 9, 2018

Jensen called the incident "nothing major."

What sport are we playing?

Pat Mahomes is the son of a pitcher and has already proven to be a great quarterback.

But this looks like a point guard in shoulder pads. Check out the no-look pass, delivered on a dime here.

Pat Mahomes is bending bullets no look pic.twitter.com/m9i01Z9Q9J — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) December 10, 2018

Luckily for the Steelers, Kansas City beat Baltimore in overtime, 27-24. That kept the Ravens a half game behind the Steelers in the AFC North standings.