Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Chris Boswell, professional choke artist; Saquon Barkley goes wild

Tim Benz | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell

Updated 20 hours ago

In today's "First Call," another look at Chris Boswell's failure, Saquon Barkley's success and an eye-popping Patrick Mahomes pass.

Well, now it's personal

Football fans — presumably frustrated Steelers fans — have ramped up their anger toward struggling kicker Chris Boswell in the most personal way possible.

They've attacked his Wikipedia page.

Choke artist is profession, now? Is there a union?

And as far as "former" goes, I can't say that's official.

Yet.

Is that allowed?

When they pull people out of the stands to do the "make four shots and win a car" thing, you should have to declare that you are a former Division I hoops player before you compete, right?

That's Nicole Kornet. She used to play basketball at UCLA. And she made all four shots.

On her birthday.

And apparently, she didn't get the car after all. According to a tweet on her feed, UCLA told her in advance that she couldn't get the car if she won because of her alumni athlete status, but she did the contest anyway for fun.

"Sports Illustrated" and ESPN picked up on the story. Whoever the car maker is should give her a car anyway for the free publicity.

Barkley blows 'em away

Penn State product Saquon Barkley continues to wow the NFL. This 78-yard run happened in the first half.

That was part of 170 yards rushing and 27 more receiving in a 40-16 Giants win. He's had four straight games with over 100 yards on the ground, giving him 1,124 rushing yards on the season.

That's good for third in the NFL. Only Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley have more.

Going bad in the Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 14-3 lead at home against New Orleans. They have fallen to 5-8. And tensions are getting high.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and his center Ryan Jensen got into it on the sidelines.

Jensen called the incident "nothing major."

What sport are we playing?

Pat Mahomes is the son of a pitcher and has already proven to be a great quarterback.

But this looks like a point guard in shoulder pads. Check out the no-look pass, delivered on a dime here.

Luckily for the Steelers, Kansas City beat Baltimore in overtime, 27-24. That kept the Ravens a half game behind the Steelers in the AFC North standings.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me