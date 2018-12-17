Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Pittsburgh finally sees a good run vs. New England teams

Tim Benz | Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Derek Grant (38) gets a shot behind Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh has had its problems with New England lately.

And I don't just mean the Steelers' 3-11 record against the Patriots in the Heinz Field era before kickoff Sunday.

The Penguins had lost four of their last five games to the Bruins. Pitt lost to Boston College in basketball last year. The Red Sox swept all three games in Fenway against the Pirates in 2017.

Aside from that, it's been great.

But Southwestern Pennsylvania got some bragging rights this weekend.

As you know by now, the Steelers beat the Patriots 17-10, on Sunday at Heinz Field. Consider some of these numbers.

• The Patriots had won five in a row against the Steelers.

• It was the first time Tom Brady completed less than 65 percent of his passes against the Steelers since 2004.

• It also was the first time Rob Gronkowski didn't have a touchdown or at least 94 yards receiving against the Steelers.

The Penguins also survived a 5-3 win against the Bruins Friday night. Three of the last five games between the clubs had been one-goal wins by the Bruins. Boston also had an 8-4 beatdown in that mix.

Coincidentally, Northeastern product Zach Aston-Reese scored the empty-netter to put it away.

The Duquesne men's basketball even got in on the mix, swatting the Maine Black Bears, 72-46.

The Dukes are now 8-2 on the season. They forced 25 turnovers. Marcus Weathers led the way with 13 points.

Up next, Pitt is at Boston College on Feb. 12 ... unless, of course, the Steelers and Patriots rematch in the playoffs.

So, let's take a look at the history of the Steelers vs. the Patriots in the postseas ...

Actually, let's not do that.

